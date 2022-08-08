How to Connect Scanner to Computer?

Connecting a scanner to your computer is a pretty straightforward process. Most scanners connect automatically. But, if that’s not the case, you also have the option to do it manually.

Let’s take a look at how you can connect a local scanner to your computer.

How to Connect a Local Scanner?

For local scanners, you can turn on the scanner and connect it to your computer with a USB cable. A scanner usually works as soon as you plug it into your computer.

But, if it does not connect, you can set up the scanner manually.

On Windows

To install a scanner on windows, you can follow these steps.

Go to the Start menu and open Settings. Go to Devices Select Printers & scanners. Select Add a printer or scanner.

Select your scanner and click on Add Device. Follow the prompts.

On Mac

To install a scanner on Mac, you can follow these steps:

Click on the Apple logo on your menu bar. Open System preferences. Go to Printers & Scanners. If your scanner is not already listed, click on the little Add icon at the bottom left of the window.

Select your Scanner and click on Add. Follow the prompts.

How to Connect a Network, Bluetooth, or Wireless Scanner?

For wireless scanners, make sure that your scanner is turned on and is connected to the same network as your computer. If the scanner is not showing up automatically, you can set up the scanner manually.

On Windows

Go to the Start menu and open Settings. Go to Devices. Select Printers & scanners. Select Add a printer or scanner. Select your scanner and click on Add Device. If your Scanner wasn’t Detected by your PC, click on “The Printer I want isn’t listed”.

You will be given a couple of options, select one. Select “ Add a printer using an IP address or hostname ” if you know the IP address of your networked scanner.

” if you know the IP address of your networked scanner. Select “ Add a Bluetooth, Wireless, or network discoverable printer ” if you have a Wireless scanner.

” if you have a Wireless scanner. Select “Add a local printer or network printer with manual settings” if you have a wired scanner.

Follow the instructions on the screen.

If you have a new wireless scanner and you’ve never connected it to your home network, it’s best to read the user manual. Also, make sure to check the manufacturer’s website.

If you have a multifunctioning printer that also has a scanner, the device settings may show the printer’s name only. To use your scanner, you can click on the printer’s name and click on Manage. Then, you can choose your scanner.

On Mac

Click on the Apple logo on your menu bar. Open System Preferences. Go to Printers & Scanners.

If your scanner is not already listed, click on the little Add icon at the bottom left of the window. Select your Scanner and click on Add.

If you cannot see your scanner in the list, you can read the user manual or the manufacturer’s website.

How to Connect My Scanner to an Android/iOS?

Connecting a scanner to a mobile phone depends on the brand and the model. But it is usually connected through Bluetooth settings on your device. Make sure that your scanner is turned on before you proceed to the guide.

On Android

To connect a scanner to an android, you can follow these steps.

Swipe down from the top of your screen. Long press on Bluetooth. Tap on Pair new device.

Select the scanner.

On iOS

To connect a scanner to an iPhone or iPad, you can follow these steps.

Open the Settings app. Go to Bluetooth. Under Other Devices, select the scanner.

You can test the scanner by opening the notes app and then scanning a barcode. The barcode will appear on the device.

How to Fix Scanner Not Showing Error?

The device settings may not display your scanner because of driver issues or some related causes. You can try the fixes listed below.

Install Drivers

Outdated drivers can cause your scanner to not show up on your PC. In such cases, you’ll need to install the driver manually. A scanner usually comes with a CD that has its drivers on it. You can install it if you have a CD or DVD drive.

But most computers nowadays don’t have one. Also, the drivers on the CDs can be outdated. So, it’s best to go through the manufacturer’s support page and download the drivers for your specific model. This also ensures that you have the latest drivers.

Reinstall the Scanner

If you already have the drivers installed but the scanner won’t show up, you can perform a clean reinstall instead of trying to update it. To reinstall the scanner’s software, you can follow these steps.

Turn off the Scanner If your scanner is wired, Unplug it from your PC. Press Win + R to open run. Type in and enter printui /s /t2 .

Go to the Drivers tab. Now, select the scanner’s driver and click on Remove. Select Remove driver and driver package and click on OK.

Click on Yes and then select delete to confirm. Now, go to the supports page of your scanner’s model on its official site. Download and install the latest drivers/software for your scanner.

Run an SFC Scan

You can be having this issue because of corrupted system files. Running an SFC scan will repair all of it. To run the scan, follow these steps.