Nowadays, most Sony Headphones come equipped with Bluetooth functionality. This feature has made it convenient for users to enjoy audio without the interference of bulky wires, and also because it is easy to connect.

But, because most Sony headphones don’t have a dedicated Bluetooth button, connecting to it might not be too obvious for some users.

So, in this article, let us look at the different methods to connect your Sony headphones to your iPhone device.

Before We Begin

There are a few things that you should consider when starting the pairing or connecting process. They are:

Ensure the device is in range. It should be atleast within 1 meter of proximity.

To avoid audio cutoffs, ensure that the Bluetooth headphone is sufficiently charged.

Do not forget to turn on Bluetooth from your iPhone’s control center.

How to Connect Sony Headphones to iPhone

There are mainly two ways to connect your Sony headphones to your iPhone. You can either directly configure and connect them through your phone’s settings or use the Sony Headphones Connect, which is specifically designed to connect and configure your headphones’ audio settings.

So, depending upon your preference, you can choose either of these options to get started.

Through Bluetooth Settings

Firstly, the most simple method to connect your headphones is through the iPhone’s Bluetooth settings. This process is relatively straightforward and should not take more than 2 minutes of your time.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate and launch the Settings app on your device. Tap on the Bluetooth option. Please ensure that the Bluetooth toggle is turned on. Now, locate and press the power button from your headphones for about 7 seconds and release the power button once you hear the pairing tone. Head back to your iPhone screen, and under the Devices section, you should be able to see the headphones pop up. Go ahead and tap on the device, and it should connect to your device.

Through Sony Headphones Connect App

Alternatively, you can also configure and pair your headphones to your iPhone devices through the Sony Headphones app. By connecting your iPhone to the headphones through this method, you can access additional audio settings.

Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate and open up the App Store from your device. Head over to the Search box and enter in Sony headphones Connect. Once the app appears on your screen, download the app to your device. Launch the app and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app. Depending upon your Sony headphones, you can either Register through the Bluetooth Settings or Register a wired headphone from the list. Here, we have chosen the Bluetooth Settings option. You will be given some on-screen instructions to pair the Headphone to your iPhone device. From the instructions, you are advised to hold down the Power button for about 7 seconds until it starts rapidly blinking in blue. Head over to your phone screen, and tap on the Next button while it is blinking.

Tap on the Next option again. From the Select An Accessory window, you should be able to see your headphones. Tap on your Headphone to connect to your iPhone. Once you revert to the app, the screen should appear saying that your headphones are registered. Tap on the OK button to confirm your action.

Here, it will open up several settings where you can set up your phone you headphones with different functions such as Adaptive Sound Control and 360 Reality Audio Setup.

Once the setup is complete, you can head over to the Dashboard and check the status of your headphones. You can also adjust and configure the sound settings according to your liking.

How to Connect Sony Bluetooth Headphones to Android Devices

Likewise, connecting your Android to your Sony headphones follows an almost identical process. If you are still confused due to the difference in interface, then here are some steps you can follow.

Head over to the Settings app of your device. Tap on Connections and select the Bluetooth option. Switch on the toggle for Bluetooth. Hold down the Power button from the Headphone for about 2-3 seconds until you hear the pairing tone. If the Headphone is still not appearing on your screen, tap on the Scan button on the top-right corner of your screen. Under the Available devices section, you should see the headphones pop up on your screen.

Now, tap on the device, and it should automatically start pairing. If you see a prompt asking you for the paring request, click the OK button to confirm your action.

Alternatively, you can also use the Sony Headphones Connect app to connect your headphones to your Android devices. The process is similar, with some variations compared to the above-stated steps for connecting through the iPhone device.

Related Questions

How to Enable or Disable Speak to Chat Feature in Sony Headphones?

If you want to enable or disable the Speak chat feature, then here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and launch the Sony Headphones Connect app on your device. Switch over to the Sound tab from the home screen. Scroll down, and you should be able to see the Speak to Chat feature. To enable this feature, simply turn on the toggle for this option. Similarly, you can switch off the toggle to disable this feature.

