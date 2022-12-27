how-to-connect-twitch-to-discord

Discord has a feature to connect various other platforms to your Discord account including Twitch. Although it may sound trivial, this simple feature will allow other users from Discord to reach out to your Twitch account.

After connecting your Twitch to Discord, your Twitch username will be displayed on your Discord profile. Any other Discord user who can view your profile can click on your Twitch username to directly open your Twitch channel.

On PC

You can connect your Twitch account to your Discord account from the Discord app or the web. Just make sure the Twitch account is not already linked to another Discord account.

Open the Discord app. Log into your Discord account. Click on User settings.

Select Connections from the left panel.

Click on the Twitch logo under Add accounts to your profile. If you don’t see the twitch logo, try clicking on the View more( > ) button.

Log into your Twitch account. Click on Authorize to connect your Twitch account to Discord.



On Mobile

If you do not have access to your computer, you can also use your phone to link the accounts. Here are the steps to connect twitch to Discord using your phone:

Open the Discord app and log into your account. Press the three horizontal lines and tap on your profile icon.

Select Connections.

Tap on Add and select Twitch from the list.

Log into your Twitch account. Select Authorize.



How to Show/Hide Your Connected Twitch Account on Discord?

After you’ve successfully connected your Twitch account to Discord, you may want to display it on your profile. Or if you value privacy, you can also hide the Twitch account from showing up on your profile. Here’s how you do it: