How to Connect Xbox One Controller And Xbox Series Controller?

You can connect Xbox One Controller and Xbox Series controller to a PC, an Xbox One, or an Xbox Series. The process is easy to learn and works mostly through the Pair button. On Windows, it works through the Bluetooth menu.

Our tutorial covers Xbox wireless controllers. They are convenient, but they can be confusing. However, they are backward and forward compatible.

Yet, if you’re having trouble using wireless Xbox One controllers with the console, we’re sharing various tips to easily solve the issue.

How to Connect Xbox One Controller

Xbox wireless controllers have a mostly automatic pairing method. They allow you to play without cables, therefore you can sit farther away from the console.

They use regular AAA batteries, though, so you can’t charge them. However, Xbox sells some extra kits to enable the feature. Some pricier controllers also come with rechargeable batteries.

Regardless, you may have a new controller, eager to sync into your Xbox One. Alternatively, you may want to pair your peripheral on your friend’s console. In any case, it’s not a difficult task.

Use the Pair Button

Press the power button on the console to power it up Place AA batteries on your controller, or rechargeable batteries. The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, as well as the Xbox Adaptive Controller, has built-in batteries plus a USB-C cable for charging. Press and hold the Xbox button on the controller for a couple of seconds. You’ll know it is powered on when you see the button’s light flashes.

Press and hold the Pair button on the console. Before 20 seconds pass, press and hold the controller’s Pair button. It’s a circular button at the front of the peripheral. You’ll know it is synced to the console when the Xbox button flashes a few more times.

As the controller flashes, it’s searching for the console. When a proper connection happens, the button light will remain consistent.

The Pair button is at different places on each Xbox One model:

On the original console, the Pair button is on the side. Check the disc tray’s corner.



On the Xbox One S, the Pair button is at the front right, below the power button.



The Pair button is in a similar position on the Xbox Series. That is at the front, below the power button.



You have to repeat these steps for any controller you have. You also need to follow the steps for any console you’re using. That said, you can plug up to 8 wireless controllers into an Xbox One.

Use the Micro-USB Cable

You can also use a micro-USB cable to pair the Xbox One controller to the console.

Plug the USB cable on the controller’s USB port Connect the other end to the console Press and hold the controller’s Xbox button. The button’s light will begin blinking and then light consistently when the connection happens. Unplug the cable.

How to Connect Xbox Series Controller

First off, Xbox One controllers are compatible with the newer Xbox Series X and S consoles. Xbox Series controllers are also compatible with the Xbox One. That’s why the pairing process is similar.

Then, the Xbox Series Wireless Controllers include a new BlueTooth feature. If you connect the peripheral to a Bluetooth device, you can double-press the Pair button, and the controller will switch to the last Xbox console you used.

Moreover, you can switch back to the Bluetooth device by holding and pressing the Pair button. If it doesn’t find new devices nearby, it will connect to the previous Bluetooth electronics.

Use the Pair Button

Press the power button on the console to turn it on Place AAA or rechargeable AAA batteries on the controller. The controllers that ship with the Xbox Series don’t have built-in batteries. Press and hold the console’s Pair button. Before 20 seconds pass, press and hold your controller’s Pair button. The light at the Xbox button will flash a couple of times before staying lit consistently.

You can repeat these steps for every controller you have, as well as every console you use. The Xbox Series can hold up to 8 wireless controllers.

As for the Pair button, here’s where to find it on the Xbox Series models:

On the Series X, is at the front right, above a USB port.



On the Series S, the button is front left, right of the USB port.



Again, you have to repeat the steps for every controller and console. However, take advantage of the quick sync option to change between PCs, consoles, and other devices.

Use the USB-C Cable

Like Xbox One controllers, you can also pair the peripheral to an Xbox Series console using the cables.

If you’re using the Xbox Series controller (Xbox Wireless Controllers), you’ll need to use the USB Type-C cable instead.

Here’re the steps:

Turn on the console Plug the controller into the console using the USB cable Press and hold the Xbox button on the controller to begin the syncing process After a few seconds, when the light is not blinking anymore, unplug the controller.

How to Connect Xbox Controllers to PC

Lastly, you can also connect Xbox One and Xbox Series controllers to your PC. It generally doesn’t present issues.

However, if your Xbox controllers can’t connect to your Windows PC, you may need to update your computer’s drives or the controller’s firmware.

Use the USB Cable

On Windows 10 or 11, just plug the controller with the USB cable (micro-USB or USB-C). Then, hit the Xbox button on the controller to power it up.

Your PC will recognize the controller immediately. You can begin playing on Steam, Epic Games, or other platforms or games supporting a controller.

Consider the PC drains the controller batteries fast, but it can’t charge the controller. You can keep around the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit, or the Xbox Rechargeable Battery.

Use Bluetooth

The Xbox Series Wireless controller has built-in Bluetooth. For Xbox One models, you’d need to buy an extra Xbox Wireless Adapter.

You’ll identify if it has Bluetooth if there’s a plastic casing around the Xbox button.

Regardless, here’re the steps to pair the Xbox controller to a Windows PC:

On your PC, type Bluetooth on the Windows search bar. Then, open Bluetooth and other devices. Turn on Bluetooth by moving the slider Click Add Bluetooth or other devices

Select Bluetooth

Press the Xbox button on your controller Press and hold the Pair button on the controller. Wait until the lights begin flashing Check your PC. The controller should show up on the pairing menu. Select it to complete the process.

Also, you can’t use the Xbox Stereo Adapter, chat pads, headsets, and similar devices while using your controller via Bluetooth. Additionally, you can only plug a single controller with this method.

That said, Xbox doesn’t officially support Bluetooth peripherals. It’s best to use devices supporting Microsoft’s proprietary Xbox Wireless protocol.

Use the Xbox Wireless Protocol

Lastly, you can use Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless protocol, which comes with Windows 10 and 11 PCs. However, your PC may not have it, so you may need to buy an Xbox Wireless Adapter, and plug it into a USB port.

Here’re the steps:

Turn on your PC and sign in to your account Plug the Xbox Wireless Adapter on the PC Press the Xbox button on your controller to turn it on. Wait until the lights begin flashing. Press and hold its Pair button, until you see a light begins flashing. It will connect automatically to the Wireless Adapter, and when it happens, the controller will stay lit.

If your computer already has the Xbox drivers it needs, you could do as follow:

Turn on your PC and sign in to your account Go to Bluetooth and other devices Click on the Add button Click on Everything Else

Turn on your controller by pressing its Xbox button Press and hold the Pair button, until the light begins flashing rapidly. Check your PC. It should find your Xbox Wireless Controller. Select it to finish the process. The controller’s light will stay lit when it does.

Lastly, if your controller is old, though, you may find it drifts as you play. You can calibrate it with Windows, or with Steam.

Troubleshooting Tips

Here’re the general tips you can follow if the pairing process is not working:

Replace the batteries, or charge the controller (if you’re using rechargeable batteries). You can use the Xbox One Play and Charge Kit, or the Xbox Rechargeable Battery item to solve the issue. Keep your controller close as you sync it to a PC or console. The wireless connection shouldn’t go above 30 feet. Turn off other Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in the area while you connect. Respect the eight controller limit per console. If you’re beyond the limit, you must disconnect a controller before continuing. Reconnect the controller every time you switch consoles or switch between a PC, a Bluetooth device (like smartphones), and a console. Remember the Xbox Series controllers have a feature to switch between devices quickly. Consider your controller may connect to another nearby Xbox console if you have used it before. This can happen as soon as you press the Xbox button. Update your controller’s firmware.

Related Questions

How to Update Your Xbox Controller’s Firmware?

To update your controller, it’s best to use it with a USB cable. So, here’re the steps:

Turn on the console Plug the controller into the console via its USB cable Press the Xbox button to open the guide Go to Profile & system Select Settings Select Devices & connections Select Accessories on the right panel Select the “…” (three dots) below If there’s an update available, select Update and follow the steps.

How to Update Your Xbox Controller’s Firmware on a Windows PC?

You may also update the controller’s firmware on your Windows PC. To do this, you should download the Xbox Accessories app.

Here’re the steps:

Plug your controller to the PC with its USB cable Open the Xbox Accessories app

If there’s an update available, the app will detect it and prompt a message. Click on Update Required and follow the instructions.



How to Unpair an Xbox Controller From the Console?

If an Xbox Console has already paired 8 controllers, it won’t be able to sync any others. So, you’d have to forget one or various others to do it.

To unsync a controller, simply press and hold the Pair button until it vibrates a couple of times.