Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are one of the most used spreadsheets. While Excel is an application part of the Office 365 package, Google Sheets is a cloud-based spreadsheet included in Google Workspace. With different users using different spreadsheets, you might occasionally find the need to convert your Excel documents to Google Sheets.

In this article, we will be guiding you on how you can convert an Excel document ( .xlsx ) to Google Sheets. Keep reading to get your Excel document to work in Google Sheets right away!

What to Expect While Converting an Excel Document to Google Sheets?

Although Excel and Google Sheets may seem very similar, they are pretty different from each other. While converting your document to Google Sheets, you can expect similar visuals, but any macros you’ve created in Excel will be lost. This is because Google Sheets is based on JavaScript while Excel is based on Visual Basics for Applications.

Excel supports a total of 91 languages, while Google Sheets is available only in 83 languages. So, you could have problems loading the language that is unavailable in Google Sheets while opening it from Excel to Sheets.

Excel is great for holding such large values. However, if your Excel file contains a large number of data (exceeding 400,000 cells), you will not be able to fit it in the Google Sheets grid. This is because Google Sheets has less than 400,000 cells in a single sheet.

How to Convert Excel to Google Sheets?

Converting Excel files to Google Sheets is actually pretty simple. You only have to import the Excel document, and that’s literally it! After loading the Excel document, you can share or work with the document as usual on Google Sheets.

Refer to the followings steps to convert an Excel document to Google Sheets:

On your browser, navigate to Google Sheets. Under Start a new document, select Blank.

In the blank document, select File from the menubar.

Go to Import.

In the Import file window, you can choose from four locations to import your Excel document: My Drive : Select this if the Excel file is stored in your Google Drive.

: Select this if the Excel file is stored in your Google Drive. Shared with me : If someone shared the access to the Excel file on Google Drive you wish to convert, select this.

: If someone shared the access to the Excel file on Google Drive you wish to convert, select this. Recent : If you recently opened the Excel document on Google Drive, you could select this option to quickly locate the document.



: If you recently opened the Excel document on Google Drive, you could select this option to quickly locate the document. Upload: Select this option if the document is stored on your device and not on Google Drive.



Load the Excel file from either of these locations.

Google Sheets automatically converts the Excel file to Google Sheets while loading it into the program. You can work with the document as usual from this step.

How to Convert Google Sheets to Excel?

You can convert your documents from Google Sheets into an Excel file. Follow these steps to download your Google Sheets file as a .xlsx file:

Open your document in Google Sheets. From the menu bar, head to File.

Select Download.

Choose Microsoft Excel (.xlsx)



Google Sheets will automatically start the download process. You can find the .xlsx file in the Downloads folder on your device.

