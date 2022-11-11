If you’re an iDevice (iPhone/iPad) user, you might have noticed that it saves your photos in HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Container) format by default. It was first developed as a replacement for the traditional and more popular JPG format.

iDevices mainly use the HEIC format to save their storage space. As a matter of fact, HEIC images are almost half in size compared to JPG images, with almost identical image quality. Although this feels like a boon, HEIC formats are not supported by many devices, systems, applications, and websites. As a result, many users tend to go back to the classic JPG.

So, here in this article, we shall learn about various methods to convert your HEIC image to JPG on a Mac computer. Continue till the end to understand how you can set your iDevice to click images directly in the JPG format as well.

How to Convert HEIC to JPG on Mac?

There are a few different ways to convert HEIC images to JPG on a Mac. All the methods listed below are super easy to follow, and most of these steps can help you carry out the entire process by only using the tools built into the macOS.

Through Context Menu

This method is useful only if you have upgraded your system to macOS Monterey. However, if you still use previous versions of the operating system, you’ll not be able to convert your images from the context menu. But, if you have system updates piled up on your computer, you can update your system by following these steps:

Open Finder. From the menu bar, go to Apple > About This Mac. Click on Software Update. macOS will start to check the servers for any updates available for your system. And if new installs are found, select Update Now to update your system.



Once you update to Monterey, follow these steps to convert your HEIC image to JPG:

Right-click on the image you’d like to convert. Hover over Quick Actions. Choose to Convert Image.

Set the image Format to JPEG.

Alter the Image Size if needed. Then, Convert to JPEG.

Using Photos App

The Photos app comes prebuilt on your macOS. It’s the application that Apple uses to sync images between multiple iCloud devices. This app provides you with various options to modify an image’s properties, including the option to change its format.

Open Photos. From the menu bar, click on File > Import. Choose the image(s) you’d like to convert. Select either single or multiple images from the photos app, and go to File > Export on the menu bar. Click on Export Photos.

Set the Photo Kind to JPEG. Finally, Export your image(s).



Using Preview App

Preview is the default application that macOS uses to view/preview an image file. It comes with some minor image editing options, and you can export your images in various formats as well.

Double-click on the image you’d like to convert. By default, the image will open on the Preview app. Then, from the menu bar, click on File > Export.

Set the image Format to JPEG.

Save your changes.

Using Automator Service

The Automator is a utility tool that comes built into your Mac computer. Through the Automator, you can add certain effective and noteworthy services/features to your system, improving the overall computing experience.

To convert your image to JPG, you have to create a new service using the Automator, add this service to the context menu and convert the image from there. Here are the exact steps to do so:

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Type and open Automator. Then, Choose a type for your document as Service or Quick Action.

On the search field in the left sidebar, search for Copy Finder Items. Drag and drop the search result ‘Copy Finder Items’ to the specified position on the right side of the window.

Again, search for Change Type of Images and drag and drop it to the right side of the window.

Here on the right side, under Change Type of Images, set To Type to JPG.

Now, on the menu bar, select File > Save. Set a name for this service on the text field. For example, set the name to Convert to JPEG.

Save the service you just created. Now, open this service from the finder and choose to Install it. Then, navigate to the location of the image you’d like to convert. Right-click on it, hover over Quick Action or Service and click on the service script you created.

Your image will automatically be converted to JPG.

Using Third-Party Applications

If the aforementioned methods were not too useful to you, you can also convert your images using third-party applications. Usually, we don’t recommend our users use such applications, as most of them could carry some form of virus/malware.

However, in this case, applications such as Permute and iMazing HEIC Converter are known to return a satisfactory result.

How to Set Your iDevice to Save Images in JPG Format?

By default, an iDevice saves the captured images in HEIC format. That being said, you still have the option to set the image format to JPG right from the moment you click the picture. For this, you have to change the camera options and set the image format from ‘High Compression’ to ‘Most Compatible.’ And here are the steps to do so: