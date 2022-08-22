How to Copy Folder Structure in Windows

Manually creating an entire structure of folders similar to the one you already have is significantly time-consuming.

So, you can mirror the folder structure from one location to another. This feature can be especially helpful for organizations that have to store the same data for different fiscal periods.

We’ve gathered a couple of methods for you to instantly copy a folder structure to another directory. Stick with us to learn how to do it.

How to Copy Folder Structure?

Making and copying one folder at a time is surely an easier method if you have only a few folders to make. But this approach of copying becomes redundant if you have a large number of folders and files to copy.

It will be more practical to try one of the simple methods below for a larger number of folders:

Using the XCOPY Command

The Extended copy(xcopy) is an older and basic command that lets you copy files or folders from one location to another. You can also use this command line to copy an entire folder structure from one place to another including the files and folder in that folder.

Here’s how you do it:

Press Windows key + R, type cmd and press Enter. Type xcopy “SOURCE_FOLDER” “DESTINATION_FOLDER” /t /e and press Enter.



Replace the ‘SOURCE_FOLDER’ with the folder structure you want to copy from. And replace the DESTINATION_FOLDER with the location of the folder you want to copy to.

Similarly, the /t command copies just the folders excluding the files in them and the /e command copies the empty folders as well. For example,

xcopy “D:\work\2021” “D:\work\2022” /t /e

This will copy the contents of the work \2021 to work \2022.

Using the Robocopy Command

The robust file copy(robocopy) is an upgraded version of xcopy which allows more functions and flexibility. The most notable function of robocopy is that it has the ability to resume a copy function in case of interruption. Another one of its brilliant functions is the ability to exclude specific folders while copying.

Here’s how you do it:

Press Windows key + R, type cmd and press Enter. Type and execute:

robocopy "SOURCE_FOLDER" "DESTINATION_FOLDER" /e /xf *

The /xf command allows you to exclude a specific file when copying. You can use the * to exclude all the files or add the name of a file to exclude that file only.



For example: robocopy "D:\work\2021" "D:\work\2022" /e /xf “potato.exe”

This command will exclude the potato.exe file. Replacing it with * will exclude all files and just copy the folder structure. Also, remember to add the extension of the file.

The /xd is another command that lets you exclude an entire folder while copying. You need to put the location of the folder that you don’t want to be copied after the command.

robocopy "D:\work\2021" "D:\work\2022" /e /xd D:\work\2021\food

This command will copy the folder structure of the 2021 folder but excludes the food folder.

Using the Powershell

You can also use the Windows powershell to copy folder structures. Here’s how you do it:

Press Windows key + R, type powershell , and press Ctrl + Shift + Enter. Type Copy-Item -Path "Source\*" -Destination "Destination" -Recurse -Filter {PSIsContainer -eq $true}



Replace the “Source” and “Destination” with the location of folders. And add \* at the end of the Source to exclude the main folder and only copy its sub-directories.

Press Enter to execute the copying process.

Using Third-Party Tools

Third-party software can also help you create folder structures very easily. Software like TreeCopy, and Miroirs can provide you with a simple interface that can help you with the copying process. You can follow the instructions given in the program to learn how to use it. You can download the versions compatible with your OS from their official websites.

Any third-party software is very convenient to use but equally risky. It may steal your personal data, which puts your privacy at risk. So, we suggest that you take caution while using such applications.

How to Copy Folder Structure on Mac and Linux?

For a completely different operating system, the command and directions for Mac and Linux are quite similar. You can copy a folder structure in macOS by using the terminal. Here are the steps to do it:

Open the terminal. Type rsync -av -f”+ */” -f”- *” <source> <destination>



This will copy the folder structure from /work/2021 to /work/2022

The a command denotes archive mode, which means it will preserve all the folder properties like permissions, symbolic links, and modification time stamps. Similarly, v represents verbose, which will show the details of the copying process.

For Mac, you can simply drag and drop the source folders and destination folders on the terminal. Press Enter to execute the command.

You can also use the Duplicate Directory program to make a copy of the folder structures. This program supports both macOS and Windows.