A stonecutter is a handy tool in Minecraft that you can use to create different stone building blocks. What’s impressive about this tool is its ability to use minimal resources while making blocks, like stairs, slabs, etc.

Besides that, you can also make unique stone blocks, like polished Andesite, chiseled stone blocks, and more.

So, let’s take a look at the detailed process of crafting a stonecutter and how to use it.

How to Craft a Stonecutter in Minecraft?

The stonecutter recipe does not require many items, and it is easy to make as well. To summarize, you will need to place three stone blocks and one iron ingot on a crafting table.

First, gather three cobblestones and smelt them in a furnace to get stone blocks.

Then, mine raw iron and use the furnace for smelting it into an iron ingot. Open your crafting GUI by right-clicking on the crafting table. Fill the bottom row of the GUI with one stone block in each space. Place the iron ingot in the middle section of the second row. You can then grab the stonecutter from the right side of the GUI.



How to Use the Stonecutter?

Using a stonecutter is easy. All you need to do is place any stone block on the left side of the GUI and select the product you require. Let’s look at an example of crafting stone stairs using a stone cutter.

Place one stone block in the input section of the stonecutter. Choose the stairs icon located in the middle of the GUI. You can then grab the stairs from the product section on the right.



You can use the stonecutter to make different shapes and variations of stone blocks, such as Andesite, Granite, Sandstone, etc.

If you are unsure about what blocks you can use in the stone, you can check the list below. Here, you can find out what blocks are compatible with the stonecutter.

All the stone variants, which include cobblestone, stone, smooth stone, mossy stone/cobblestone, Blackstone, and all the deepslate stones

Sandstones, cut sandstones, and red sandstones

Regular and polished Diorite

Regular and polished Andesite

Block of quartz and smooth quartz

Prismarine, Prismarine bricks, and dark Prismarine.

Bricks, nether bricks, and stone bricks

Purpur blocks

Basalt

End Stone and End stone bricks

All the different copper blocks such as exposed copper, waxed copper, cut copper, etc.

It is best to remember that you can use the stonecutter to change the profession of a villager into a mason. You can then trade with the mason to get experience points or other useful items you may need.

What is the Difference Between Using Stonecutter and Crafting Table?

Although you can use the crafting table to change stone blocks into stairs or slabs, the stonecutter gives you more versatility. For instance, you can use the stonecutter to make chiseled stone blocks, walls, slabs, stairs, bricks, brick stairs, brick slabs, and more using a stone block.

Another distinctive is: the crafting table requires more resources than the stonecutter. For example, you need three stone blocks in a crafting table to get six stone slabs. When using a stonecutter, you can use only one stone block and get two stone slabs.

Although the output is in the same ratio in the example above, the requirement decreases, making it easier for you to craft new items.

Additionally, some processes, such as crafting a chiseled stone, require multiple steps in the crafting table. Meanwhile, you can get the item directly using a stonecutter.

Related Questions

Where does the stonecutter generate naturally?

You can find stonecutters in villages. They generate inside the mason’s houses. But masons may not spawn in every village, so you will have to do some legwork if you want to find a village with a stonecutter.

Is the crafting recipe for stonecutter the same in Java and Bedrock Editions?

The recipe for a stonecutter is the same in both of the editions of Minecraft. However, Bedrock Edition gives you the ability to use any stone block (stone, Diorite, Andesite, Granite) in the recipe.

Meanwhile, Java strictly needs stone blocks. Also, the Bedrock Edition even lets you use different types of blocks at the same time while crafting a stonecutter.

How do you pick up the stonecutter?

You can use a pickaxe to break the stonecutter and grab it. But if you were to use any other items to break the block, it will destroy the stonecutter, and you will have to craft it again.