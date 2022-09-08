How to Create a Quick Poll in Microsoft Teams?

Whenever you want opinions from your Microsoft Teams members, it is inconvenient to go around asking every member as it consumes both time and effort. Instead, you can create a Poll and involve every member in the decision-making process.

Using the Poll feature in Teams allows one to get a quick toll of responses from every member within a short time period. It further makes them feel valued and part of a team.

How to Create a Quick Poll in Teams

You can create a poll in Teams from your desktop as well as phone. The process on both these devices is quite similar. So, getting a hold of the process of one of the devices can help you access the Poll feature smoothly on the other device. Nonetheless, the step-by-step guide below provides you with the process to create a Poll in Teams.

On Desktop

Open Microsoft Teams and sign in using the login details. Then, click the Chat icon from the left sidebar. Now, enter a Group chat. You can see the Polls option beneath the message field; select it.

Type the Question and the Options.

Select Add option to add more options. (You can add a total of 12 options for the question. Toggle on the Multiple answers option if you want multiple responses from an individual on the question. Or, it can be used when there is more than one answer to the poll question). Then, click the Preview option and hit the Send button. You can also click the Edit button to make changes to the question or the option.



After that, you will see the poll on the group chat. Underneath the poll, you can also see the response to the poll, which is visible to all the group members.

On Phone

Launch Teams and sign in. Enter the Group chat. Then, click the Plus icon alongside the message field at the bottom of the screen.

Choose Polls.

Now, input your Question and Options. Choose the Preview option. Next, tap Send.



After making the poll, you can vote by selecting the option and clicking on the Submit vote option. If the question is set on Multiple answers, you can select more than one option.

Note: You can use the above methods while using them for small business or personal purposes. They won’t work on the School or Work accounts.

How to Create Polls Using Microsoft Forms?

It’s worth noting that you can also create polls using Microsoft Forms. It is also quite useful in creating other things, such as quizzes and surveys. The free trial and premium users can use Microsoft Forms following the methods below.

Premium Users

For the paid version of Microsoft Teams, users can integrate various apps on Teams and use them at their convenience. To use Forms to create a poll, you can follow the steps below.

Open Teams and log in. Then, select the Apps icon on the lower left side of the screen.

Type Forms in the search bar beneath Apps.

Click on the Forms and choose Add. From the drop-down menu, select either Add to a team or Add to a chat and follow the concurrent steps.

Now, head to the Teams or Chat section. Now, select the Plus sign and search Forms or select it directly from the Recent segment.

Next, select either Create a shared form that your team can edit and see results or Add an existing form. For the first option, name the shared form; for the later option, input the form name > select Collect responses, Show results, or Collaborate. Then, choose Save.

You will then need to select Add new option for a Create a shared form option.

Now, select the nature of the question, type Question, and input the Options. Click the Posts tab at the top panel beneath the Search bar, and you will see your generated form.

Free Version

You cannot integrate Microsoft Forms in Teams if you are using the free version of the app. However, you can access the Forms by simply signing in with your Microsoft Account and creating polls at ease. To do so,

Head to the official Microsoft Office site. Click Apps. Then, select Forms.

Now, pick the New Form, New Quiz, or any other option. Click More templates to access other templates.

Now, click Untitled form and input your form name. Then, hit the Add new option. Select your form input type, input the Question and the options. Click Add option to increase the number of options if you choose Choice or Ranking as your form type.

Click Preview to see how the poll will appear. Then, click Back. Now, hit the Send option.

Press the Copy option and paste it on Teams.

After that, re-open the Form and click Responses to see the poll result.

Note: You can turn on Multiple answers if the question requires more than one option. You can check out the other options by clicking the three dots.