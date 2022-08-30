A physical router allows devices with networking capabilities to connect to a network, and by extension, to the internet. A virtual router does the same task, but instead of being a physical device, the functionality is emulated via software.

Sometimes you will need to let your friends or family share your internet connection on the go. Other times, you might need devices with no VPN capabilities to be routed through a VPN. In such instances, you will need to create a virtual router.

If you are a Windows user in such a situation, we have created this article to guide you through the process of creating and setting up a virtual router in your Windows machine. Please do give it a read.

Reasons to Create a Virtual Router

To extend range of WiFi signal in your home or office.

To share a paid internet connection with your friends and family.

To allow people sharing a ride with you to connect to the internet.

To connect devices such as XBox, Playstation, Roke, or AppleTV to a VPN service. Here are the possible list of reasons why you should create a virtual router in Windows:

How to Create a Virtual Router in Windows

Below, we have outlined three different ways to create a virtual router in Windows. The first method uses a command line tool to set up a virtual router. However, your wireless device needs to be able to support the function.

The second method outlined uses Windows settings to create a portable hotspot.

In the third method, we will look at third-party softwares design to provide you with this functionality.

Using the Command Prompt

The latest versions of Windows has a built-in command line tool that lets you connect to a wireless network, while at the same time also creating a virtual wireless network with the same adapter. If your device supports it, you can use this method to set up a virtual router in Windows.

Press Win + R and type cmd to launch the command prompt. At the prompt, type in netsh wlan show drivers and press enter.



Identify if the parameter Hosted network supported is flagged Yes.

If Hosted network supported is flagged Yes, then you can use the command netsh to set up a virtual router.

If it is flagged No, then you can try updating the device driver and see if that changes the situation.

Press Win + R and type devmgmt.msc to launch the device manager. Expand Network adapters. Right-click on your WiFi adapter and select Update driver. Select Browse my computer for drivers.

Select Let me pick from a list of available drivers on my computer.

Select the driver from the list, press Next and wait for the driver to finish installing.

Now execute the command netsh wlan show drivers at the command prompt and see if Hosted network supported is toggled to Yes. If it is still No, you will instead need to turn on Mobile Hotspot from Settings.

If your device supports hosted network, then please follow the steps below:

Press Win + R, type cmd , then press Ctrl + Shift + Enter to launch the elevated command prompt. At the prompt, execute command netsh wlan set hostednetwork mode=allow ssid=VirtualNetworkName key=NetworkPassword

Replace VirtualNetworkName with your preferred network name and Networkpassword with a password of your choice to setup the virtual network. To start the virtual network you just set up, type in netsh wlan start hostednetwork . To stop the virtual network, type in netsh wlan stop hostednetwork . You can also use the command netsh wlan show hostednetwork to view network details, including MAC addresses of connected devices.

Mobile Hotspot in Windows Settings

If your device does not support hosted network, you might still be able to turn on Mobile Hotpot from Settings, allowing other devices to connect to the internet.

Press Win + I to launch Settings. Navigate to Network & Internet. Click on Mobile Hotspot. Toggle Share my connection with other devices to On.

Click on the Edit button to configure your mobile hotspot. Enter the network name and password and click Save.

Now you will be able to choose the wireless network from your other devices and connect to it.

To turn off the hotspot, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Hotspot and toggle it to Off.

Using Third Party Apps

You can also configure a virtual router in Windows using certain third-party apps. In the example below, we have selected Virtual Router, which is a free and open-source application.