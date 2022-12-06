How to Create, Use or Delete Bookmarks in Word

Bookmarks in MS Word work like any other bookmark; they make records of a particular page or text. You can add bookmarks in larger Word files to locate a section you want to return to again. While you can simply create a bookmark, Word also has the feature to link your bookmark to a location within your document.

In MS Word, you can add as many bookmarks and give names to identify them uniquely. Similarly, you can also delete these bookmarks as you wish. If you wish to learn more about how you can create, use or delete bookmarks in Word, keep reading this article!

How to Create Bookmarks in Word?

It is actually quite simple to create a Bookmark in Word. You can create bookmarks on the desktop and the web version of MS Word. This feature is currently unavailable on the mobile applications of Microsoft Word.

On Word 365

You can create bookmarks on the Word application that comes with the Office 365 package. Select or place your cursor on the location you want to bookmark, then follow the below-mentioned steps to create a bookmark,

Launch MS Word. Head to Insert from the menubar. Choose Bookmark from the Links section.

In the Bookmarks window, enter the following details: Name : Give your bookmark a name and make sure it starts with an alphabet and includes no space in between. You can add other characters like underscore and numbers while naming your bookmark.

: Give your bookmark a name and make sure it starts with an alphabet and includes no space in between. You can add other characters like underscore and numbers while naming your bookmark. Sort by : Choose whether you want your bookmarks sorted by their Name or Location.

: Choose whether you want your bookmarks sorted by their Name or Location. Hidden bookmarks: If you wish to view the hidden bookmarks in the window, select the box next to this option. Click Add > Close.

On Word Online

If you do not own the Office 365 package, you can use the online version of Microsoft Word to create bookmarks on your document. Similar to Word 365, select or place your cursor on the section you wish to bookmark.

Choose Insert from the menubar. Select Link from the ribbon.

From the fly-out menu, select Bookmarks > New Bookmark.



How to Use Bookmarks in Word?

After you’ve created a bookmark, you can use your bookmark to locate a section from your document. Similarly, you can also link your text to direct users to your saved bookmark. You can hyperlink your bookmark in both Word 365 and Word Online.

On Word 365

You can either go to your created bookmark or hyperlink your bookmark. You can hyperlink a text in your table of contents to locate the bookmarked section of your document. That way, you can access your bookmark by simply clicking on it.

View Bookmarked Section

Open MS Word. Open the Insert tab. Select Bookmarks from the ribbon.

On the window, select your bookmark and click Go To.



Link to Bookmark

Select the text you wish to hyperlink. On your keyboard, select Ctrl + K. From the sidebar, choose Place in This Document. Under Bookmarks, select your bookmark > OK.



On Word Online

You can follow similar steps to go to the bookmarked section or create a link to your bookmark on your Microsoft Word Document.

View Bookmarked Section

Open your document and head to the Insert tab. Select Links > Bookmarks. Click All Bookmarks.

On the Navigation sidebar, select your bookmark.



Link to Bookmark

Select the text you wish to hyperlink from the document. Hit Ctrl + K on your keyboard. Head to This Document tab.

Expand Bookmarks > (your bookmark name).

Select Insert.

How to Delete Bookmarks in Word?

When you no longer feel the need to bookmark a section in your document, you can delete it. You cannot go to your bookmarked section after you delete your bookmark so consider hiding your bookmark from Word Options > Advanced > Deselect Show bookmarks. This option is, however, only available in Word 365.

On Word 365

You can delete bookmarks for both bookmarks and hyperlinks on Word 365.

Delete Bookmark

Launch Word to open your document. Head to the Insert tab, then select Bookmark. Select your bookmark name and click on the Delete button.

Click OK.

Delete Bookmark Hyperlink

Launch Word. Right-click on the hyperlink. Choose Remove Hyperlink.



On Word Online

The online Word file also offers the feature of deleting bookmarks and hyperlinks.

Delete Bookmark

Open your document. Locate the bookmark icon and right-click on it. Select Remove Bookmark.



Delete Bookmark Hyperlink