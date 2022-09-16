Usually, Google maps automatically creates the best and shortest routes for your desired destination. Although it is convenient for us, sometimes we wish to have our own customized routes for road trips.
Luckily, with “Google My Maps,” you can create a custom Google maps route. Additionally, you can also share it with your group and access it offline. So, in this article, we will guide you on how to do it.
How to Create a Custom Google Maps Route?
Firstly, you should create a map route in order to customize it. Also, when you create such maps, it will be saved on your Google drive automatically. You can share the map with your friends or families.
To create a custom Google maps route, you should log in to Google Maps from your PC browser. You cannot create it from your mobile app.
Create a Map route
While creating a map route, you can provide the name and description for it as per your choice. Moreover, you can also add up to 10 layers on Google Maps.
Here are the steps for it.
- On a web browser, Launch the Google Maps website
- Then, sign in to your Google account if you haven’t
- On the top-left, click on the three horizontal lines (Menu Icon)
- From the lists, choose Your Places
- Navigate to Maps tab and click on Create Map option at the bottom
- Now, on the dialogue box, click on Untitled Map
- Enter a Map title and Description. Then, click on Save option
- Below the Search bar, click on Add Directions Icon. It will add a new layer to your map menu
- On A box, enter your place of departure. Similarly, on B box, enter your place of destination. Once you enter places on both boxes, Google will automatically plot route.
- On Layer, Click on the Driving icon to choose your preferred Transportation mode
- To add more places, click on Add Destination option below box B. You can adjust the places by dragging the boxes up or down.
Customize Route
After creating a map route, you can now customize the route using different icons. You can add markers, draw lines or change destination points. To do so, you need to stay on the same page you’ve created the map.
Check out the steps for it below.
- For your convenience, you can Zoom-in on the created map
- Now to customize your route, click on Point A or B and drag it to your desired point
- When you move your cursor around the map route, you can see the Circular white icon on it. To change the route, you can drag the icon to your preferred route
- To Add Marker to a point on the map, select the Marker icon below the search bar. However, you cannot add the marker to the existing layer if it is used by any other tool. So, make sure to Add a layer first to put a marker
- If you want to add additional driving, bike, or walking routes on the map, you can Draw a line. Click on the Line icon next to the Marker Icon. Select an option and move your cursor around the map to add a route.
- Once you’re done with the map, you can click on Share icon in the Map menu and share it with others. You can either copy the link or share the map on the drive.
How to Create a Custom Google Maps Route From Google Spreadsheets?
If you have proper place data on your spreadsheet, you can import them to create a custom Google maps route. You must have data like Latitude–Longitude, Place name, Address, and Vector geometry object in a WKT format. It is especially handy for plotting business contacts and locations. However, you can use it for your personal purpose too.
Before you begin, you must ensure it is in the supported file format. You can import CSV, XLSX, GPX, KML, TSV, and KMZ file types. You can create the custom maps route by importing only on your PC’s web browser.
Follow the given steps.
- Launch Google My Maps on your website
- If prompted, log in to your Google Account
- Click on the Hamburger icon at the top-left corner
- Choose Create a new map option
- On the Map dialogue box, click on the Untitled Map to change the name
- Under Untitled Layer, click on Import to Upload a file
- Click on Select a file from your device
- Locate a file and click on Open to upload it
- To confirm, press the Select option
How to Customize Routes on Google Maps?
You can add a stop destination or manage your route options to customize routes according to your preference. You can find out the steps for the website and mobile below.
On Website
- Launch Google Maps website on your web browser
- On, Search Google Maps box, enter a place name
- Click on Directions
- Now enter a place on the Choose Starting Point box
- Choose your transportation mode icon at the top
- To add a stop, click on Add Destination and enter a place
- Click on Options and check the box to avoid Highways, Tolls, and Ferries
On Mobile App
- Open Google Maps app on your mobile
- Enter your destination on the Search Bar
- Tap on Directions
- On Your Location box at the top, enter your Departure location
- Tap on the Three-dots menu at the top right
- Choose Route options. Then, switch the toggle to avoid highways, tolls, or ferries.
- To add a Stop, tap on Add Stop option and enter your Desired location