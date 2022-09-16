Usually, Google maps automatically creates the best and shortest routes for your desired destination. Although it is convenient for us, sometimes we wish to have our own customized routes for road trips.

Luckily, with “Google My Maps,” you can create a custom Google maps route. Additionally, you can also share it with your group and access it offline. So, in this article, we will guide you on how to do it.

How to Create a Custom Google Maps Route?

Firstly, you should create a map route in order to customize it. Also, when you create such maps, it will be saved on your Google drive automatically. You can share the map with your friends or families.

To create a custom Google maps route, you should log in to Google Maps from your PC browser. You cannot create it from your mobile app.

Create a Map route

While creating a map route, you can provide the name and description for it as per your choice. Moreover, you can also add up to 10 layers on Google Maps.

Here are the steps for it.

On a web browser, Launch the Google Maps website Then, sign in to your Google account if you haven’t On the top-left, click on the three horizontal lines (Menu Icon) From the lists, choose Your Places

Navigate to Maps tab and click on Create Map option at the bottom

Now, on the dialogue box, click on Untitled Map

Enter a Map title and Description. Then, click on Save option

Below the Search bar, click on Add Directions Icon. It will add a new layer to your map menu

On A box, enter your place of departure. Similarly, on B box, enter your place of destination. Once you enter places on both boxes, Google will automatically plot route.

On Layer, Click on the Driving icon to choose your preferred Transportation mode To add more places, click on Add Destination option below box B. You can adjust the places by dragging the boxes up or down.

Customize Route

After creating a map route, you can now customize the route using different icons. You can add markers, draw lines or change destination points. To do so, you need to stay on the same page you’ve created the map.

Check out the steps for it below.

For your convenience, you can Zoom-in on the created map Now to customize your route, click on Point A or B and drag it to your desired point When you move your cursor around the map route, you can see the Circular white icon on it. To change the route, you can drag the icon to your preferred route

To Add Marker to a point on the map, select the Marker icon below the search bar. However, you cannot add the marker to the existing layer if it is used by any other tool. So, make sure to Add a layer first to put a marker

If you want to add additional driving, bike, or walking routes on the map, you can Draw a line. Click on the Line icon next to the Marker Icon. Select an option and move your cursor around the map to add a route.

Once you’re done with the map, you can click on Share icon in the Map menu and share it with others. You can either copy the link or share the map on the drive.

Note: Although you cannot create a custom Google Maps route on Mobile, you can still access it. You need to log in to the Google maps app with the same account you used to create the map. On your Google Maps app, navigate to Saved icon and tap on maps to see it.

How to Create a Custom Google Maps Route From Google Spreadsheets?

If you have proper place data on your spreadsheet, you can import them to create a custom Google maps route. You must have data like Latitude–Longitude, Place name, Address, and Vector geometry object in a WKT format. It is especially handy for plotting business contacts and locations. However, you can use it for your personal purpose too.

Before you begin, you must ensure it is in the supported file format. You can import CSV, XLSX, GPX, KML, TSV, and KMZ file types. You can create the custom maps route by importing only on your PC’s web browser.

Follow the given steps.

Launch Google My Maps on your website If prompted, log in to your Google Account Click on the Hamburger icon at the top-left corner Choose Create a new map option

On the Map dialogue box, click on the Untitled Map to change the name

Under Untitled Layer, click on Import to Upload a file

Click on Select a file from your device Locate a file and click on Open to upload it To confirm, press the Select option

How to Customize Routes on Google Maps?

You can add a stop destination or manage your route options to customize routes according to your preference. You can find out the steps for the website and mobile below.

On Website

Launch Google Maps website on your web browser On, Search Google Maps box, enter a place name Click on Directions Now enter a place on the Choose Starting Point box Choose your transportation mode icon at the top To add a stop, click on Add Destination and enter a place

Click on Options and check the box to avoid Highways, Tolls, and Ferries



On Mobile App