With the rise of online learning, Google Forms is gaining popularity as a convenient site to create online forms. If you are a teacher, student, or researcher, you can use Google Forms for anything, like quizzes, online surveys, and questionnaires.

It takes less than 5 minutes to create a quiz on Google Forms, and you can use it completely free of cost. The only thing that you will require is a Google account. And to share this form, all you have to do is copy the link and distribute it to the respective individuals.

How to Create Quiz in Google Forms?

Creating a quiz in Google Forms takes no time, and you can use it in many ways. Your Google Forms will likely stop responding if there are more than a few hundred questions. Rather than creating a large form, you can divide it into different forms and share it easily. Make sure you have signed in properly before you get started.

The following steps are only applicable to Google Forms on the web browser. There is no Forms application available for mobile phones yet. However, you can use it on the web, the same as on PC, to create a quiz. Here’s how you can do it.

Create the Quiz

All forms on Google Forms are not a quiz by default. You will have to enable the “Make this a quiz” option to be able to set correct answers, scores, and feedback. Here’s how you can do it.

Open Google Forms. Select Blank under Start a New Form.

Go to the Settings tab. Enable the Make this a quiz option.

Under Release Marks, select either the “Immediately after each submission” or “Later, after manual review” option.

Go back to the Questions tab.

Describe the Quiz

Before creating the form quiz, give it a proper heading and briefly describe the quiz and how the user should take it.

Click on Untitled Form on the Ribbon and write the name you want to save this form as. It automatically gets saved on the title.

Click on the Form Description and explain what this quiz is about and on what basis one is supposed to choose the option. This step is optional.

Manage Responses Settings

You can also collect the users’ emails and choose whether you want them to make edits to their responses or not. Here’s how you can do it.

Click on the Settings tab. Scroll down to Responses and click on the Down Arrow beside it. Enable the Collect Email Addresses option to save the email of users who take the quiz. Click on the down arrow on the box beside Send responders a copy of their response and select either Off, When requested, or Always. This option sends the result to those people who take the quiz. Enable Allow response editing if you want users to edit their responses after submitting. Under Requires Sign-in, enable Limit to 1 response so that users have to mention their email, which you can later view along with their responses.

Manage Presentation Settings

Under the presentation tab, you can decide how to present the quiz to the users. It also lets you choose how you want the users to view the result. Here’s how to do it.

Go to the Settings tab. Scroll further and click on the Down Arrow beside Presentation. Enable the Show progress bar to let the user know how much progress they have made.

Enable Shuffle question order to rearrange the questions for each user. Under After Submission, enable the Show link to submit another response to let the user take the quiz again.

To let the user see the result of the quiz they take, enable View results summary. To restrict users from auto-saving, enable the Disable auto-save for all respondents option. Then, click on the Send button at the top.

Add Questions and Options

You can add as many questions as possible by clicking on the plus icon in the right corner. Along with questions, you have multiple options available on how you want to display the correct answer. Follow the steps below to add questions and answers as one of the options on your quiz.

Click on Untitled Question and type in your first question.

Open the Dropdown box right below or beside the question and select Short Answer/Paragraph/Multiple Choice/Checkboxes/Drop-down. Click on Option 1 and write in the option for Multiple Choice/Checkboxes/Drop-down. Press the Enter key to add another. You can add as many options as you want. As for the Short answer and Paragraphs, you just have to select them. Click on the Add Question (+) icon on the left menu next to the question. In this way, add as many questions as you want.



To Choose the Correct Answer

Among all those options, only one answer can be correct, So to set that option as the right one, here’s what you can do. You can also add feedback and give reasons why the remaining options are not the correct answer individually and add points to it, which the user will receive if they choose the right answer.

Click on the Answer Key at the bottom of the question. Select the Correct option as the answer. Click on 0 beside the Points and type in the marks you want to give to answer this question correctly. Click on Add Answer Feedback and give a reason for the answer if you want. Click on the Done button at the bottom. Enable the Required option if you want to make this question compulsory to attend.



To Delete a Question

Here’s how you can delete a question if you want to remove a question.

Click on the Question you want to delete. At the bottom, click on the Bin icon beside the Answer Key.

Theme Customization

On the ribbon, there is a color palette called Customize theme. Using this tool, you can change the theme style of your form however you’d like. Here, you can change the text style of the header, question, and text. You can also add an image on the header and set different colors for the background.

Click on the Customize Theme icon on the top right.

Set the Text style and the size of the Header, Question, and Text under Text Style.

Click on Choose an image under Header. Themes, Upload, and Photos tabs are available. You can choose varieties of pictures from here.

Select a Picture and click on the Insert button. Select the Color of the background.

Click on the Apply button. If not there, Click on the Cross icon.

Send the Quiz Form

There are multiple options available to share the quiz form. You can send it via Email, Link, and Embed HTML. You can also share it on social media by clicking on its icon on the link tab. Here’s how you can do it.

Click on the Send icon on the top right.

Enable Collect emails if you want to save the emails of the users.

Besides Send via, click on the Mail icon if you want to share it using the user’s email. Under Email, click on To and enter the email of the user to whom you want to send this quiz. Write the Subject and Message and enable the Include form in email if you want the quiz to include in the mail. Click on the Send button at the end.

Click on the Link icon if you want to send the link to someone or attach the link to a platform. Enable the Shorten URL option if you want the URL of this quiz form to be small. Click on the Copy button to copy the link to the clipboard.

Go to the chat log or the platform where you want to attach the link and press Ctrl + V keys. Click on the Embed HTML (< >) icon to keep this quiz form on a web page. Here, you can set the width and height of the Google Forms.

Click on the number beside the Width and type the number of px you want the width to be. Similarly, click on the number beside the Height and type in the number of px you want the height to be. Click on the Copy button at the end.

Go to the web page where you want to attach it and press Ctrl + V keys.

You can also preview this form by clicking on the Eye icon on the top right. If it’s not there, click on the Three Vertical Dots and select Preview. Here you can see how users will view the quiz once they get a hold of the link.

This quiz form gets saved on Google Drive on its own.

