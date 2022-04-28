how-to-create-signature-in-gmail

To keep your emails looking professional and consistent, you can add a personalized signature to all outgoing email messages. You can set your signature to include your contact information, website, or company logo and configure it according to your liking.

Creating a signature in Gmail is a relatively easy process that should not take more than five minutes of your time.

So, in this article, let’s check out how you can create a signature in your Gmail account.

How to Create a Signature in Gmail?

Google allows you to have a character limit of 10,000 in which you can add text, images, and hyperlinks while creating signatures in your Gmail. You can set to add signatures to all outgoing messages automatically, or you can manually update emails to include a signature. Depending upon your device, let’s look at how you can create signatures on both your PC and mobile devices.

How to Create a Signature in Gmail on PC?

If you are on a PC device, you have various formatting options to create a personalized signature that matches your taste. You can either make it super neat or keep it fun and colorful.

Here are some steps to add a signature to your Gmail account through your browser.

Open your web browser and log into your Gmail Account. From the home page, head over to the top right corner and click on the Gear icon to open up Gmail Settings. Click on the See All Settings option. Scroll down and under the Signature section, click on the Create New button. Enter a new name for your signature and click on the Create button. Type in your signature text in the box. You can change the text formatting by switching up the font, text size, text or background color, alignment, etc. You can also insert hyperlinks and images to make your signature stand out even more.

To automatically set your signature in all outgoing emails, head to the Signature defaults section. Select your Created Signature on both the For New emails and the reply/forward use option. Finally, head over to the bottom page and click on the Save Changes button.

Now, compose a new email through your Gmail. Your signature should automatically pop up on your screen.

How to Manually Add Signature to a New Message?

An alternative method you can apply to add a signature to your emails is to insert it manually while you are drafting the message. So, if you have not set your signature to configure all your outgoing messages automatically, then here are some steps you can follow.

Click on the + icon to compose a new email message. Enter the recipient’s email address and draft in your email. Click on the Insert Signature symbol. It resembles a Pen and is located in the bottom section of your email composing box. Select your preferred signature from the list of options. Finally, your signature should appear in your email compose box.

How to Create a Signature in Gmail on Mobile Devices?

The Gmail app also allows you to create signatures on a mobile device. However, you will not have access to the variety of formatting options available on the PC version. So, please be aware that you are limited to only text-based signatures on your mobile devices.

You can follow these steps to add a text-based signature through the Gmail app.

Launch the Gmail app on your iPhone or Android device. Navigate to the top-left corner and tap on the three horizontal lines to open the Menu bar. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap on the Settings option. Select the account to which you want to add the signature to. Now, tap on the Signature Settings option. Turn on the toggle for the Mobile Signature Settings. If you are on an Android device, you will only need to tap on Mobile Signature. Here, type in your signature in the box. To save changes, simply tap on the back arrow located in the top-left corner of your screen.

How to Edit your signature in Gmail?

If there is certain information you would like to change or update in your signature, it is necessary to edit it. To do so, here are some steps you can follow.

Open your web browser and log in to your Gmail account. Head over to the top-right corner and click on the Settings icon. Select the See all Settings button.

Scroll down and select the Signature you want to edit. Now, make the necessary formatting changes. If you want to edit the Signature name, click on the Edit icon next to the Signature name. Finally, scroll down to the bottom section and click on the Save Changes button.

If you want to delete the signature from your Gmail settings completely, then click on the Trash icon next to the Signature name. A pop-up will appear asking for your confirmation. Click on the Delete button to confirm your action.

How to Create Custom Signatures in Gmail?

If you think your Signature could still use a better structure or a revamp, you can use Google Docs or Canva to create a customized design. Through this method, you have the liberty to make your design from scratch. You can add tables, insert images, and have your desired spacing.

However, if this process seems too tedious for you, you also have the option to download ready-made templates.

Websites like Mail Signatures and Wise Stamp offer a lot of varieties, and you can easily download and add your information and upload them to your Gmail Signatures section.