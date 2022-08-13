You will need to take screenshots on your Mac every now and then. But taking the screenshot is not enough sometimes. You will have to take off some parts of the image. To do this, you crop the image.

The screenshots you take are saved automatically on the desktop or you can also choose a destination. You can also choose how you want to take the screenshot so you don’t need to crop every photo.

Well, some Mac users might be confused on how to crop a screenshot on Mac. We will guide you through the process.

How to Take a Screenshot on Mac?

Unlike Windows laptops which have a print screen button on their keyboard, Macs don’t! You will have to use some hotkeys to take a screenshot on the Mac. These are the commands that you need to use:

Press Command + shift + 3 for a full screenshot

Press Command + shift + 4 for capturing parts of your screen

Press Command + shift + space + 4 to capture a window or menu.

How to Crop a Screenshot on Mac?

Now that you know how to take a screenshot, all you need to do is crop it. There are a few ways that you can try to crop a screenshot or image on Mac. There are built-in features on Mac which can be used to crop images. You can also go for different apps if the built-in feature did not work for you.

Using Built-In Feature

The built-in feature on Mac is the easiest way to apply to take and crop screenshots. You must have noticed a popup on the corner of your screen when taking screenshots. That popup is the key to editing your screenshots after you take it. Follow these steps to crop a screenshot on your Mac using the built-in feature:

Take a screenshot by using the hotkeys Click on the popup that appears at the upper right corner Click on the crop icon

Select the area that you want to keep Click on Done from the top

Using Preview

The screenshots can also be edited by the default preview of your device. When you click on any photo icon, the photo opens and is shown in fullscreen. This is called preview. Here’s how to crop a screenshot using preview:

Take a screenshot Locate the screenshot Open it in Preview Click on Show Markup Toolbar

Select the Rectangular selection Select the area you want to keep by clicking and dragging Click on the crop icon

If you can’t find Crop then, try going to Tools. Here you will be able to find Crop.

Using Photos App

The photos app on Mac is very useful for editing purposes. You can crop manually or automatically using this app. The photos app also has features to flip, adjust, straighten and angle the photos. To crop a screenshot using photos apps, follow these steps:

Open Photos Go to File Click on Import Select the screenshot that you want to edit Click on Import Double click on the image that you imported Click on Edit from the top right corner Click on Crop button

Drag the white sliders on the corner of the photo to crop it Click on Done

If you want to crop it automatically into ratios then you can do that too. Click on the Aspect button to see the ratios. If you do not like the cropped image or you have made mistakes then you can click on Revert to Original from the top menu bar. Doing this will remove all the edits that you have made.

Using Third Party Apps

There are plenty of third party apps that you can download on your Mac. With those apps, you can edit and crop your photos and screenshots as you like. You can explore the App Store and find photo editing apps there.

Some of the best and most popular photo editing apps are:

Lightroom

Luminar Neo

Fotor photo editor

Pixelmator Pro

GIMP

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mac Have a Built-in Snipping Tool?

Mac has hotkeys that you can use to take snips. Press Command + shift + 4 to take screenshots easily.

What Are the Best Snipping Tools for Mac?

Here are some of the best sipping tools for Mac according to users: