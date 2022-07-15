How to Delete a Business Gmail Account?

Are you thinking of switching to a different email server by totally removing traces of the business Gmail account you had? Deleting your business Gmail account is not much of a hassle and can be done within minutes.

Deleting your account could be a good idea if your account is overcrowded and unmanageable. But remember this is a permanent action and you could lose all your important data and emails from that account so make sure to backup your data before deleting the account.

Here in this article, we have mentioned an easy guideline to delete your business Gmail account and also consequences to it.

Prerequisites Before Deleting Your Gmail Account

Downloading your data is very important before deleting your Gmail account. Make a copy of anything important that is associated with your Gmail account then move on to deleting your account.

Follow these steps to download your data:

Open Google Chrome. Sign to your google account Click on the grid next to your profile Go to Account

Click on Data and Privacy.

Go to Data from apps and services you use

Click on Download your data.

Select the data to be backed up. Click on Next Step Choose .zip file format Select Export Once. Click on Create Export.

Click on Download Click on Create Export

How to Delete My Business Gmail Account?

First of all, if you are deleting the account due to spam messages from different sites then try to unsubscribe or unfollow them rather than deleting your account. But if you are facing other problems like getting hacked then deleting the account is probably a good idea.

Follow these steps to delete your Gmail account:

Open Google Chrome. Sign to your Google account Click on the grid next to your profile Go to Account Click on Data and Privacy.

Go to Data from apps and services you use Click on Download your data.

Click on Delete a google service.

Enter your password. Click on the trash icon next to Gmail.

Sign in to a new email address. Click on Send verification email

Open the verification email and verify. Confirm to delete your account Click on Delete Gmail Click on Done Your Gmail account is deleted.

How to Delete My Google Account?

Deleting your Google account is a much big deal than deleting your Gmail account. After you delete your google account you will lose all access to other Google services like calendar, files, emails, photos, etc. You will also lose any subscriptions that you have paid for.

Follow these steps to delete your Google account:

Open a new tab in your browser Paste this URL in the address bar: https://myaccount.google.com/delete-services-or-account Click on Delete Your Account

Enter your password. Scroll down and select both the boxes. Click on Delete account.

Does Google Delete Your Deactivated Gmail Account?

Google will delete your deactivated account if you are inactive or do not recover it for a long time. But you need to set up a plan for Google to trigger it. You can set up the waiting period for 3-18 months. Google will also contact you multiple times in your phone number, SMS, email, and recovery email.

You can also choose who to notify and what content you want to share with that person. And Google will not delete your account if you have not set google to delete it. You can choose whether you want to delete your account after a certain time of inactivity. You can manage these settings by following these steps:

Sign to your Google account. Go to Search Bar. Search for Inactive Account Manager on the search bar.

Click on it. Click on start Set up the waiting period Setup phone number Setup email Choose who to notify Choose if you want to delete your google account after inactivity.

What Happens When You Delete Your Google or Gmail Account?

Deleting your account is permanent and can not be undone even if you want to. There are some things that will be unavailable once you delete your business Gmail account.