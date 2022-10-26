How to Delete a Horizontal Line in Word

When you press three or more hyphens, underscores, or equal signs and press the enter key, a long horizontal line is entered into your word document. Most users use this horizontal line as a header or divider for easy reading and designs in the document.

But removing the line is not as easy as entering it in your document. We already know that you have tried using the backspace keys but it has miserably failed. Fortunately, it is nothing to get worried about because you can surely and easily remove those lines and also disable the automatic placement of lines in Word.

How to Remove a Horizontal Line in Word?

The horizontal line is sometimes entered in your document automatically even if you did not want it there. You may have also put the line yourself to make your document look better. But if you really want to get rid of it now then here are some ways to do so.

Use Undo Feature

If you have entered any other important texts in your word document then this method is really not the way to delete the horizontal line. This method can only be used if the last thing you did was enter the horizontal line in your document.

Press the Ctrl + Z buttons together

Or, click on the left curved icon at the top left corner of your screen.

Use No Border

The Border tool is used to edit and enter borders. Hence, you can also remove borders using this feature. The No border tool tends to remove the horizontal line in your document. Here are the steps you need to follow to use this tool:

Click the line just above the start of the horizontal line. Go to the Home tab from the top ribbon. Go to the Paragraph section.

Click on the dropdown arrow of the Border tool Click on No Border



Use Page Borders

You can also use the Page Border feature of MS Word to remove the horizontal line as it also acts as a border to section out your document. Follow these steps to remove the horizontal line using page borders:

Click on the row above the horizontal line Select the horizontal line by clicking and dragging the cursor to the row below the line.

Go to the Design tab from the top ribbon. Click on Page Borders.

Go to Borders. Click on None

Click on OK.

Turn Off Automatic Border Lines

Automatic Border lines are a lifesaver when you don’t have enough time to finish up your document. But what if you want three or more hyphens in your document continuously and don’t want it to convert to a horizontal line?

If you don’t want border lines to appear automatically as you are typing normally then you also have the option to turn it off. Follow these steps to turn off automatic border lines in Word:

Open Word Go to File from the top left corner

Go to Options

Click on Proofing Click on AutoCorrect Options

Go to AutoFormat As You Type Under Apply as you type, uncheck Border lines

Click on OK. Click on OK again.

How to Enter Horizontal Line in Word?

As we have mentioned earlier in the article, the horizontal lines appear when you enter several characters three or more times continuously and then press enter. The characters that turn into a horizontal line when entered three or more times are hyphens (-), underscores (_), equal signs (=), asterisks (*), tildes (~), and hashtags (#).

Although all of these characters enter a horizontal line in your document, they all appear differently. Dashes will give you a single thing horizontal line whereas underscores will make it a tad bit bolder. Since we have already given out ways to remove the horizontal lines, you can try these characters in Word for a better-looking document.