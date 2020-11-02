So you’ve hopped in on the hype bandwagon, and are one of the quarter-billion users of Discord. You might be a gamer, an influencer, an employer/employee, or just a user who’s there for fun- Discord serves all as one of the popular online communication apps.

As you might have noticed, it is quite a user-friendly app, with clear navigation means. However, some of the features might be quite tricky to figure out, especially if you are new to it. Today, we will cover one of the most Frequently Asked Questions- “How do I delete a server in Discord?”

Don’t worry, we’re here to help with a simple step-by-step guide. But first,

Are you sure you want to Delete the server?

Servers are essentially like chat rooms within the app. Deleting them is a fairly simple process, but retrieving them- impossible.

Once removed, you will not be able to recreate it or “undo the process”, so proceed with an air of caution.

It might also be worthwhile to skim through any important files and back them up beforehand.

Now that you’ve set your mind, here’s what to do to delete your server.

Removing a server via Desktop

Open Discord on your desktop app, and log in with your credentials. Locate the server you want to delete, and click on it. At this stage, you should see the server name on the top-left corner of your screen. Click on that. Open the dropdown menu to select the server settings. Select the Delete Server option located as the last item on the left sidebar, right below Bans. A dialog box should appear, confirming whether you want to proceed with the deletion process. Enter your server name on the entry box. Make sure that you spell it right; you can verify it from the top of the pop-up box. Click Delete Server. Some of you might have Two Factor Authorization code enabled for your server. If that is the case, you will be asked to enter that pin before selecting Delete Server.

And Voila! you’re done. You’ve successfully deleted an unnecessary server.

Deleting a Discord server via phone

If you don’t have the app installed on your Mac/PC, or prefer the phone over it, fret not. Removing a server from an Android / Tablet / iOS is equally simple and quick.

Open the Discord app and login with your email address and password. Tap the sign ☰ on the top-left corner of the screen to reveal the side menu. Alternatively, you can also swipe right. Select the server you want to delete. Click on the server name at the top-left corner of the server screen. From the pop-up that appears, select the settings option denoted by a gear icon. Select the overview option. You will not be able to see this if you are not the owner. From the bottom of the overview page, click the Delete Server button. A confirmation note will appear in a pop-up, so just press Yesto proceed. You might have to enter the Two Factor Authorization code if you have it enabled.

And.. that’s it! You’re done and dusted with the server permanently. Easy, right?

Here are a few things you should keep in mind, however.

Only owners can delete a server. You need to have either created it or somebody should have transferred the ownership to you. If you have the 2FA enabled, you cannot delete the server without the code. If you have forgotten it, don’t worry. You can access the backup codes easily from another logged-in device. You need to download the app to delete the server. You will not be able to do so from a browser on your Phone or Desktop.

We hope this quick guide was helpful to you! Stay tuned for more of such tricks, hacks, news, and more.