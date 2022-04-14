how to delete a slide on google slides

While making a presentation on Google Slides, you might have accidentally created duplicates of it. So, it is typically common to delete these slides. You may also want to delete certain slides if your presentation becomes lengthy.

Regardless of your reason, deleting a Google Slide is a relatively easy process that only requires a few seconds of your time.

This article will show you different methods to delete single and multiple Google slides from your PC and mobile devices.

Delete a Slide on Google Slides on PC

You can apply several methods to delete a specific slide from your Google presentation. You can press the Delete key from your keyboard, right-click on the slide, or opt-in by using the menu bar on top of your screen. So, depending upon your preference and convenience, you can use either of these options. Let’s learn more about these methods in detail.

Through the Delete Key

Firstly, head over to your Google Slides presentation. Now, locate the Delete or Backspace function key from your keyboard. Select the slide you want to delete from the sidebar and press the delete or backspace key to confirm your action.

Through the Right-Click option

Another easy method you can apply to delete specific slides is to use the right-click function. Navigate to the slide you want to delete. Right-click on it and select delete from the list of options. The slide will automatically be removed from the presentation.

Through the Menu Bar

If you want to go through with a longer route, you can delete your slides from the Edit or Slide menu bar. Here are some steps you can follow.

First, select the slide you want to delete from your presentation. Navigate to the menu bar and click on Edit. Finally, select the Delete option. Alternatively, you can head over to the Slide menu and click on the Delete option.

Delete a Slides on Google Slides on Mobile

The mobile app version of Google Slides has a slightly different interface than its web version. As a result, the steps to deleting a slide also vary accordingly. Depending upon your mobile, here is a step-by-step guide you can follow on deleting a slide.

On iPhone

Launch the Google Slides app from your device. Open the Google Slides presentation you would like to edit. Now, double-tap on any of the slides. From the bottom section, select and double-tap on the slide you want to delete. Select the Delete option to confirm your action.

On Android

Locate and open up the Google Slides app from your Android device. Go to the presentation you want to edit. Tap on any slide and click on the Edit slide option. Head over to the bottom section, select and hold the slide you want to delete. Tap on the three-dotted icon. Select the Delete option to remove the slide from your presentation.

Delete Multiple Slides on Google Slides

Google Slides allows you to delete multiple slides from your PC and mobile devices easily. Here are some steps you can follow.

On PC

Open your Google Slides and go to the presentation. Now, Press and Hold down the Ctrl key and select your slides. If you’re on a Mac device, hold down the Command key. After selecting your slides, click on the delete or backspace key from your keyboard. Alternatively, you can also use the other methods mentioned in the above section of this article.

On iPhone

Launch the Google Slides app and go to your presentation. Double-click on any slide to edit the presentation slides. Press and hold the slide you want to delete from the bottom section. Now, you can tap and select multiple slides. Tap on the Trash icon on the top-right corner of the screen to delete these slides.



On Android

Open the Slides app and click on your Google Slides. Tap on any of the slides from your presentation. Head over to the bottom section, tap, and hold to activate multiple selections. Now, tap on the slides you want to delete. Click on the three-dotted icon in the top-right corner. Finally, tap on the Delete option to confirm your action.

Delete a Google Slide Presentation

If you no longer have use for your Google Slides presentation, you can delete the presentation and remove it from your Google Slides home page. Depending upon your device, here are some steps you can follow.

On PC

Navigate to the Google Slides site. Locate the presentation you want to delete. Click on the three-dotted icon and select the Remove option. Finally, click on the Move to Trash to confirm your action.

On Mobile

Open up the Google Slides app. Head over to the slide you want to remove. Tap on the three-dotted icon next to the presentation icon. Scroll down to the bottom section and tap on the Remove option.

How to Recover Deleted Slide from Google Slides?

If you have accidentally deleted a slide, you can use to shortcut Command + Z to undo the changes. Alternatively, you can head over to the Edit menu and click on the Undo option.

To undo the changes on the mobile version, click on the left or right arrow from the top corner of your screen.

To restore a specific version, you will have to restore it from the slides version history. Here are some steps you can follow.

Navigate to the menu bar and next to Help. Now, click on the Open Version History link. Click on the Google Slide version you want to Restore. Tap on the three-dotted icon next to it and select Restore this version option.

Note:This method is only possible in the web version of Google Slides.

How to Recover a Deleted Google Slides Presentation?

For recovering a deleted Google Slides presentation, you will have to head over to the Trash section. Please be aware after the files have stayed in the trash for more than 30 days, you cannot restore the slides from even your recently deleted folder.

On PC

Navigate to your Google Drive. From the left panel, click on the Trash icon. Locate your Google Slides and right-click on it. Select the Restore option. Alternatively, you can double-click to open the slide and select the Take out of Trash option.

On Mobile

Head over to the home page of Google Slides. From the top-left corner, tap on the three horizontal lines. Now, select the Trash option.

Tap on the file and click on the Take out of trash button.

