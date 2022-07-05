Deleting albums on iPhone can relieve your iOS device when it’s out of space. But, there are certain albums on iPhone that are so adamant that you just can’t get rid of them. This is a prickly situation that can arise due to several causes.

In case the albums are synced to your iTunes, this may prevent you from deleting the albums. Or, if the iCloud photo library is turned on, this could be another reason why you’re having trouble removing the albums.

Despite these reasons, you can still solve this problem. If you’re wondering how to overcome this issue, you can try out the solutions we have suggested in this article.

Why You Can’t Delete Albums on iPhone

There are many reasons you cannot delete albums on your iPhone. The albums are synced with iTunes.

The iCloud Photo Library is re-uploading the deleted album.

Some software issues within your iPhone could be a probable reason.

Your iPhone is in need of the latest update.

The storage space on your iPhone is full.

How to Delete Albums on iPhone

While you can easily delete the albums on your iPhone, albums synced to your computer through iTunes or iCloud can be a headache to remove.

To delete such albums, you have to sync your iPhone to iTunes on your computer. Then, unselect the albums you wish to get rid of. If you don’t know how to do that, we have laid down every step to get you there.

The Conventional Way

You may have tried deleting the albums on your iPhone multiple times before you came for help. However, just to be sure, check the steps below in case you forgot one or two of them.

Here’s how you usually delete albums on your iPhone.

On the iPhone, open the Photos app. Tap on Albums located at the bottom of the screen. Then, tap the See All button which is right next to My Albums. In the top-right corner, tap Edit.

To delete the albums, tap the red minus symbol on the upper left corner of the album.

Tap Delete Album in the confirmation prompt.

Tap Done.

Sync iPhone to iTunes

You may not be able to delete the albums that you moved to your iPhone from your computer via iTunes. So, to delete these albums, you have to go through the same process.

This means you have to remove the albums on your computer and then, sync your iPhone to iTunes.

On MacOS Mojave 10.14 or older

You can get rid of the albums on your iPhone the following way if you use macOS Mojave 10.14 or older versions.

Open iTunes on your macOS device. Then, connect your iPhone to the device via USB cable. Select the iPhone icon in the upper left corner.

Open the Photos app. Under the Sync Photos option, select Selected Albums.

Now, unselect the albums you want to delete from your iPhone. Click on the Apply button.

After this, the albums you unselected will be long gone from your iPhone.

On MacOS Catalina or later

If you are a user of macOS Catalina or a newer version of macOS, here’s how you can sync it with your iPhone. But, first, connect your iPhone to the computer through a USB cable.

Open Finder. Under Locations, select your iPhone. Then, select the Photos app. Uncheck the selected Albums you want to get rid of.

Click on the Apply button Next, click Remove. Finally, click Apply from the bottom right.

Briefly Disable iCloud Photos

If you have enabled iCloud Photos then, this is probably why the deleted albums keep coming back on your iPhone. To delete the albums, you can temporarily disable iCloud Photos.

Follow the steps shown over here to disable iCloud photos to delete the unwanted albums.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap on your name. Then, select iCloud.

Tap Photos.

Next, turn off the toggle button next to iCloud Photos.



Restart the iPhone

Sometimes, a software issue can also hinder your iPhone from deleting albums. A quick restart can be the answer to this issue.

Here’s how you can restart your iPhone this way.

Press and hold the power button. When the power-off slide comes up.

Thereafter, drag the power icon from left to right. Then, after some time, press and hold the button to turn on your iPhone back again.

Update the iPhone

If deleting the albums option is greyed out, you may want to update your iPhone. Installing the latest iOS updates can help fix bugs alongside, adding new features. Overall, this can help your iPhone to operate better.

You can check whether there’s a new update on their official site.

Go to Settings Tap General.

Then, select Software Update.

Now, select Download & Install.



After you download and install the latest update, try deleting the albums on your iPhone.

Third-party Apps

If the fixes mentioned above didn’t help you out, there are third-party apps that can be your remedy. Such apps may delete the albums from your iPhone. You can download and install such apps from their website.

Then, simply follow the instructions they have listed to remove the albums from your iPhone. However, you should do a little background check on these apps before you allow them in your system for safety and privacy concerns.

Manage iPhone Storage Space

It may sound strange but if the storage space on iPhone is full, it can have issues while deleting albums from the phone. No matter how many times you delete the albums, they will still reappear.

You can bring yourself out of this trouble if you manage your iPhone’s storage space. Here’s a way to accomplish that.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Select General.

Then, tap on iPhone Storage.

Thereafter, Apple will give you plenty of suggestions on managing storage space. Out of these recommendations, empty the Recently Deleted album.



This will provide your iPhone with a much-needed space to operate smoothly while removing unwanted albums.

How to Delete Albums on Mac?

Deleting albums on Mac can help declutter storage space. This can result in faster response and smooth performance of your device, to an extent.

Here’s how you can get rid of albums on Mac.

Go to the Photos app. Expand the menu on the left and select My Albums.

Then, control-click the album you want to discard. After that, choose Delete Album.

Lastly, select Delete.

If you wish, you can even take a step further and delete the albums from the Recently Deleted. This way the unwanted albums will be removed from your Mac permanently, within an instant.