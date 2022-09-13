Whether you want to pass on your iPhone to a new owner or want to get rid of piled-up old contacts, you can simply delete them all.

But, if you want to remove all the contacts altogether at once, the iPhone currently doesn’t provide a built-in option for it. You’ll need to open iCloud on a PC and delete them from there.

How to Delete All Contacts on iPhone?

There are two main ways you can delete your Contacts on the iPhone. One way is to delete a contact from the Contacts app. Through this app, you can only delete a single contact at a time. If you want to delete multiple contacts at once, you’ll need to access your iCloud. Let’s take a look at them in detail.

Using the Contacts app

Here are the steps to delete someone from the Contacts app:

Open the Contacts app and find the contact you plan on deleting. Tap on the Edit option in the top-right corner.

Scroll down to the bottom and tap on the Delete Contact option that’s highlighted in red.

Tap on Delete Contact again to confirm changes.



If you want to block a person, open the specific contact and tap on the Block this Caller option.

Through iCloud

Here’s how you can delete contacts at once through iCloud.

Visit your iCloud on a web browser. Then, select the Contacts option.

Select either all or multiple contacts of your choice. If you’re on macOS, hold down the Command key while selecting the contacts. If you’re on Windows, hold down the Ctrl key while selecting the contacts. Then, click on Settings with the gear icon in the bottom-left corner. Click on Delete.

Click on Delete once again to confirm your changes.



Another way you can delete your contacts from iCloud is through the settings on your phone. But this doesn’t apply to contacts linked to email accounts. You can either choose to delete the contacts only from your iCloud drive or also delete them from your iPhone. Here are the steps to do so:

Go to Settings and tap on your Apple profile. Tap on iCloud. Slide the toggle to turn off Contacts.

You get two options, like Keep on My iPhone or Delete from My iPhone.

Delete any option you prefer.

If you have a Screen Time passcode, you won’t be able to follow the steps above because the passcode restricts such changes. So, make sure to turn off the passcode beforehand.

How to Hide Contacts on iPhone?

If your contacts are linked with your email account, any changes to the contacts will sync between the two. So, it’s easy to delete all contacts if you also remove an email account from your iPhone. You can also have multiple email accounts enabled at once. So, you can choose to turn the email accounts as you wish. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to your iPhone Settings. Scroll down and tap on Contacts.

Select the Accounts option.

Select an account, like Gmail. Slide the toggle next to the Contacts option to unlink it with your email.

Your iPhone will ask you if you want to remove the contacts. Tap on the Delete from My iPhone option.



You can also tap on the Delete Account if you no longer wish to use this email. Doing so will also automatically remove the associated Contacts from your iPhone.

The above methods will delete or hide the linked contacts on your iPhone only. If you ever want to retrieve the Contacts from your email, you can follow the steps above again and turn on Contacts.

How to Change Default Account for Contacts?

If you only wish to display contacts from a specific account, you can change your default account through settings.