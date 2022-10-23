Your Gmail gets accumulated with lots of unwanted emails from unknown senders, spam mail, promotion mail, social notifications, etc. All of these emails combined can take a good chunk of your storage space. You can either delete these emails individually or clear out your entire mailbox.

Gmail allows users to select and delete emails through the checkboxes provided beside the email. Additionally, you can also delete multiple emails through the select all checkbox. However, this will only delete the 50 emails shown on the page. If you have thousands of emails in your inbox then you will have to repeat this process multiple times.

How to Delete All Gmail Emails at Once?

Deleting all the emails is a pretty straightforward process on a PC. You can delete all emails permanently, delete only selected emails, or delete every email from a particular sender. However, the option to delete all mail in the Gmail app for mobile phones is unavailable. So, you will need to manually select and delete emails on mobile.

On PC

Open your web browser, and go to Gmail. Log in to your Gmail account. On the left sidebar section, Click on the More option.

Click on All Mail which will list the entire mail in your Gmail account. Click on the Select all checkbox which will select 50 emails on the page.

Click on the Select all – conversation in All Mail highlighted text.

Proceed to click the Delete icon.

Click on Ok on the given prompt. This will remove all the mail and move them to the Trash.

On Mobile

Sign In to Gmail App. Tap the three horizontal lines icon on the top left corner of the screen. Tap the All mail option.

Press and hold on to an email to select it. Continue to select all the emails that you wish to remove. After you’ve made your selection, tap the Delete icon to move the emails to Trash.



How to Delete Emails for A Specific Sender?

Gmail automatically filters all the mail you receive and sorts them into three different categories i.e. Primary, Social, and Promotions. You can delete emails from these categories by switching to that particular category. Additionally, You can also delete emails that you’ve received and sent to a particular email address. To delete the emails, follow the given step:

On PC

On your web browser go to Gmail. Login to your Gmail account. Click on the Show search option on the search bar. In the From text field enter the sender’s email address.

Enter the email address in the To text field to list all the emails that you’ve sent to that email address. Additionally, you can also filter the email through subjects, words in the emails, words that aren’t in the email, email size, and email attachments.

After making your selections, click on Search. Click the Select All checkbox. Click the Delete icon.



On Mobile

Sign in to the Gmail app. Tap the search bar. Tap the From dropdown. Enter the email address of the sender on the given prompt.

You can also enter the email address in the To text field to list all the emails that you’ve sent to that email address. Tap and hold on to an email to enable selecting mode. Continue to tap on the emails that you intend to remove. Tap the Delete icon.



How to Permanently Delete Emails?

The emails that you’ve deleted are moved to Trash. You can leave it be as these emails would get automatically deleted after 30 days. You can also manually clear the Trash by following the given steps:

On PC

Open Gmail and click on More on the left side panel. Click on Trash/Bin.

Select the emails you wish to remove. Click on Delete forever.



On Mobile (iOS)

Tap on the three horizontal lines icon to open the menu. Tap on Trash or Bin.

Tap and hold on to an email to select it. Tap on the Three dots icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on Delete forever.



Alternatively, you can also click on Empty Trash now on both PC and mobile to delete all emails from Trash or Bin.

Related Questions

How to Recover Emails from The Trash?

Important emails that have been accidentally deleted can still be recovered by following the given steps:

On PC

Login to your Gmail account. On the left side panel, click on Trash/Bin.

Select all the emails that you intend to recover by clicking on the given checkbox beside the email. Right-click on any selected email. Click on Move to.

Click on the Label where you wish to move the mail.

On Mobile