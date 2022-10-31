One of the notable features of Firestick is that you can install additional apps of your choice on the device. But, there can be several instances when you have to delete apps on Firestick. You might have to uninstall it when the app stops responding. Or when you need to free up your Firestick storage for other apps.

Luckily, deleting an app is as simple as installing it on Firestick. There are three different ways to delete apps on your Firestick. You can check each of them in more detail below.

How to Delete Apps on Firestick?

The most common way of deleting the app is from the App Library. Besides, you can follow other ways if it does not work for you. For your reference, we have compiled the steps to delete Netflix app on Firestick. However, you can follow the given steps to delete your intended app.

From App Library

All your installed applications and channels on Fire TV Stick are stored in App Library. So, the quickest way to delete apps is from the app library. You can locate your desired app and choose to uninstall option.

Here are the steps for it.

On the Firestick home screen, click on the Apps icon, which is on the left of the Gear icon. (If you do not see the Apps icon on the main screen, long press on the Home button)

You can see frequently used apps on the screen. Locate Netflix and press Options key on your Firestick remote. (In case you do not see it, select App Library).

On the bottom-right corner, choose Uninstall option.

Again, on the confirmation pop-up, select Uninstall.

To delete the app permanently, select OK option.

From Settings

Another way to delete apps on your Firestick is from the settings menu. For the selected application, you can access several options, such as Clear Data, Force Stop, Uninstall, etc. The steps for deleting apps on both your old and new versions of Firestick are the same.

Check out the given steps below.

From the Firestick main screen, launch Settings. Choose Applications.

Click on Manage Installed Applications.

Locate Netflix and open it.

Choose Uninstall.

Again, select Uninstall to confirm.

From Third-party Apps

You can also delete apps on Firestick from the file manager. Since it is not in-built into your Firestick, you must use third-party file managers. However, we recommend you use this method only when you cant delete apps from the settings or app library.

For your reference, we have provided an example of a popular file manager, i.e., ES File Explorer, below. You can use any other third-party app of your choice.

Firstly, install the ES File Explorer on your Firestick.

Then, launch ES File Explorer. From the left panel, click on Library to see installed apps.

Locate Netflix.

Choose Uninstall option at the bottom.

To confirm, select OK.

How to Delete Apps on Firestick Without a Remote?

In case you dont have a Firestick remote but still want to delete apps, you can use the official app remote. For smartphone and tablet users, you can find the Fire TV app and pair it with your Firestick devices. Using the virtual remote, you can delete apps on your Firestick.

Before you begin, your smartphone or tablet and Fire TV Stick should be on the same WiFi network throughout the usage. If they are not on the same network, the app will not detect your device. So, you can check the network status on both devices and follow the given steps to use it.

Download Fire TV application on your mobile and launch it. The app will look for devices. When your Fire TV device appears on the screen, tap on the device name to connect.

Now, to confirm pairing, enter the PIN code on your mobile that displays on your Fire TV Screen.

Youll be on a virtual app remote screen. Using the directional pad buttons, launch Settings. Choose Applications > Manage Installed Applications.

From the lists, scroll down to Netflix and click on it.

Select Uninstall.

Confirm your selection by clicking on Uninstall option.

How to Delete All Apps on Firestick?

You can also uninstall all apps at once on your Firestick. When you perform a factory reset, it will wipe all data and delete installed apps. However, you must note that it will not delete the pre-installed applications on your Firestick. After resetting to default, you can set up your Firestick again.

Here are the steps for it.

Open Settings from home screen. Go to My Fire TV > Reset to Factory Defaults.

To confirm, choose Reset.



Related Questions

How to Free Up Storage on Firestick Without Deleting App?

If you are looking for a way to free up your Firestick storage without deleting the app, you can clear app cache data. It also comes in handy for pre-installed apps you cannot delete. Clearing it will also improve the apps performance. You can check out the steps below.