Google Chrome’s autofill feature is popular for logging in to user accounts and filling forms. Autofill saves your username and password and lets you sign in to your frequently visited website without having to type in your credentials. Although this can be useful in some cases, this can also put you at a huge security risk.

Users accessing your system can make changes to your accounts, such as changing your passwords or making purchases without your consent. So, it is always a good idea to delete your saved autofill information to avoid mishaps. This article will cover how you can delete autofill saved on both PC and the Mobile version of Google Chrome.

How to Delete Autofill on Chrome?

You can use a couple of different ways to delete autofill on Chrome. You can either delete the entire autofill information at once or manually select and delete the autofill information you wish to remove. You can apply these methods to both PC and Mobile.

Delete All Autofill

You can delete all your saved autofill information by selecting it in the ‘clear browsing data‘ prompt. You can delete autofill on the desktop as well as the mobile version of Chrome.

On PC

Open Google Chrome on your computer. Click the three vertical dots icon at the top right.

Hover on More tools, then click on Clear browsing data. You can also access this menu with the Ctrl + Shift + Del shortcut key.

Switch to the Advanced section. Select All Time from the dropdown menu

Ensure that the Autofill form data checkbox is ticked. You can also select the additional option to clear by ticking other checkboxes. Click on Clear data.



On Mobile

Open the Google Chrome app. Tap the three horizontal dots icon on the button right corner. Select Settings.

Scroll down and select Privacy.

Tap on Clear Browsing Data. Select Autofill Data. For Android, switch to the advanced tabs, then select Autofill Data. Change the time range to All Time and tap on Clear Browsing Data.

Select Clear Browsing Data again to confirm the prompt.

Tap on Done.

Delete Individual Autofill

In situations where you don’t want to remove your entire autofill information, you can also opt-in to delete selective auto-fills. Follow the given step to remove individual autofill.

On PC

Open Google Chrome on your computer. Click the three vertical dots icon at the top right. Click on Settings. Switch to the Autofill tab.

For Password: Click on Password Manager .

. Click on the three vertical dots icon beside the saved password.



Select Remove.

For Payment methods: Click on Payment methods .

. Click on the three vertical dots icon beside the saved payment method.

Select Remove.

For Addresses and more: Click on Addresses and more .

. Click on the three vertical dots icon beside the saved address and select Remove .



. Click Remove to confirm the prompt.

On Mobile

Open Google Chrome on your Mobile. Tap the three horizontal dots icon on the button right corner. Select Settings.

You can choose to remove autofill information on Passwords, Payment Methods, and Addresses.

Select a field and tap Edit at the top right corner.

Select the entry that you want to remove. Tap on Delete or the Bin icon.

Navigate back or tap Done after completion for iOS. For Android, you will be redirected automatically.

Delete Suggested Auto-fills on Form/Portals

Data entered in a form text field is saved in the browser. You can manually delete the autofill suggestion with a keyboard shortcut key.

Open the form suggestion text field and type letters to show the suggestion Hover over the suggestion you wish to remove.

Press Shift + Delete / Shift + Fn + Delete on your keyboard.

Delete Autofill From Bookmark

URL autofill suggestions can still show up if you have saved the URL as a bookmark. The only way to remove this autofill from showing up is to delete the bookmark. Delete bookmarks from chrome by the following steps:

On PC

Open Chrome. Click on the three horizontal dots icon at the top right corner. Click on Bookmarks.

Right-click on the bookmark you wish to remove. Proceed to click on Delete.



On Mobile

Open the Google Chrome app. Tap the three horizontal dots icon on the button right corner. Select Bookmarks.

Navigate through the bookmark folder. Tap on Edit. For Android, Tap the three dots icon beside a bookmark, then tap on Edit.

Tap to select the bookmark. Skip this step for Android. Select Delete or tap the Bin icon.



How to Disable Autofill on Chrome?

If you find deleting autofill information frequently troublesome, you can outright disable this feature entirely. in Google Chrome. Unlike deleting all Autofill at once, you have to disable autofill manually for the three types of auto-fills. The process to disable autofill on PC and Mobile are similar and are given below:

On PC

Open Google Chrome on your computer. Click the three vertical dots icon at the top right. Click on Settings. Switch to the Autofill tab. For Password: Click on Password Manager .

. Toggle off Auto Sign-in and Offer to save password.

For Payment methods: Click on Payment methods .

. Toggle off Save and fill payment methods

For Addresses and more: Click on Addresses and more .

. Toggle off Save and fill addresses



On Mobile