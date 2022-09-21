Unnecessary blank rows in your sheets can get in the way of making your document look more presentable. The “Right click and Delete” option may get rid of one empty row, but that won’t be an effective strategy for several pages of Google Sheets.

Thankfully, there are filters and tools in Sheets that help you polish up your work. You can use this article as a guide for making improvements to your Google Sheets by eliminating any empty rows.

How to Delete Blank Rows in Google Sheets?

In order to remove random blank rows from Sheets, you need to create a filter or sort out the empty spaces. But, you can remove empty rows that are together in a much simpler way.

Delete Empty Rows that Are Together

You can use the Delete option to remove blank rows in your sheet. But, it can take several minutes to do it. You can, however, delete empty rows that are together quickly by following the methods listed below.

Open your target file on Google Sheets. For a few blank rows, click and hold on the Row number on the left side of the sheet.

Drag your cursor down to the last empty row.

Right-click on one of the cells with a row number. Click on Delete rows X – Y.



The method mentioned above requires you to hold and drag your cursor throughout all empty rows. As an alternative way, follow the steps listed below. This method works best for sheets with many empty rows as well as those with a few.

Open your target file on Google Sheets. Click on the Row number of the first empty row on the left side of the sheet.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Down arrow.

Press Shift + Up arrow.

Right-click on a random cell on the blue shaded area. Click on the Trash can icon. (Delete rows X – Y)



Delete Empty Rows that Are Random

Deleting every single blank row is not practical if they’re spread randomly throughout the sheet. The use of filters or the sorting function on Google sheets is a better alternative in such a situation.

Using Sort Function

The Sort function is an effective solution if the rows with data have serial numbers or alphabets assigned to them. Otherwise, the rows may not appear in the correct order.

Open Google Sheets and your target file. Click on the column with serial numbers or alphabets for the file.

Click on Data from the toolbar at the top. Click on Sort sheet. Click on Sort sheet by column A (A to Z)

If the header row moves to the bottom, Click on the row number and drag it to the top.



Note: The alphabet in step 4 (A) will change depending on the column you select in step 2.

Using Filter

In Google Sheets, you can separate rows and columns by applying custom filters. Using the method mentioned below, it is possible to separate blank rows from the ones with data. Afterward, you can delete the empty rows.

There are two ways to remove blank spaces from Google Sheets using filters. The filtering methods for both types of sheets are mentioned below.

On Sheet with Only Data

Some Google Sheets can be customized in such a way that they have no extra columns or rows.

In such sheets, you can use a Condition filter to separate empty rows and delete them afterward.

Open Google Sheets and your target file. Click on the first cell of the sheet (left to A).

Click on Data from the toolbar at the top. Click on Create a Filter.

Click on the three lines on A1. Click on Filter by condition. Click on the input box, choose Is empty, and click on OK.

Click on the cell below 1 and press Ctrl + Shift + down arrow button.

Right-click on one of the shaded cells. Click on Delete selected rows.

Again, Click on the Filter icon on A1.

Choose the input box with Is empty. Select None and press OK.



On Sheet with Data Plus Empty Cell

You can apply the Remove Blank filter on a sheet with all the columns and rows intact.

It is possible to get rid of empty cells by transferring the rows with data to a blank sheet.