How to Delete Calendar Events on All Platforms

The calendar app on your device can be the perfect utility to track your events. However, it can get cluttered or misused, causing you to feel overwhelmed, and you might also see errors or multiple duplicate events. So, in such cases, deleting them is the best option.

Let us get into more details about how you can do that.

How to Delete Calendar Events on Your Google Calendar?

If you use Google Calendars as your default calendar application, you can follow these steps to delete calendar events on your devices.

On Mobile

Head over to your Google Calendar app. Navigate to the event you want to delete. Go to the More icon on the top right corner. Tap on the Delete option. For confirmation, click on Delete Event on the popup box.

On PC

Open your Google Calendar on your web browser. Locate your event on your Calendar. Click on the Delete icon.

Your event will automatically delete.

How to Delete All Events on the Google Calendar?

You can delete all your events on your Google Calendar by clearing out all your events on the Primary Calendar. Here is how you can do it.

Open up your Google Calendar on your web browser. Navigate and hover to the My calendar section. Click on the three-dotted icon. Select the Settings and Sharing option. Scroll down to the bottom until you see the Remove Calendar section Click on Delete.



Note: This method will delete all your calendar events. But, you cannot delete your Primary calendar from the application.

How to Delete Spam Calendar Events on Google Calendar?

Sometimes, your calendar might fill up with spam events from bots and viruses. To delete all spam events, you can follow these steps.

Open Google Calendar and log in. Go to the gear icon on the far-right corner. Click on the Settings menu. Under the General Settings, select Event Settings. Click to expand the drop-down menu for Automatically Add Invitations. Select the No, only show invitations to which I have responded option.

Under the View Section, uncheck the Show declined events.

Disabling this feature will ensure that none of the calendar events you declined shows up in your Calendars.

If you are subscribed to a calendar that you longer want to be a part of, here is what you need to do.

Open Google Calendar. Click on the Gear icon and select Settings. Navigate to the left panel to find the calendar you want to Unsubscribe. Select the Remove Calendar option and click the Unsubscribe option.

Click on Remove Calendar to confirm.

How to Delete Shared Calendar Events on Google Calendar?

If you want to remove an event invite on your Google Calendar, you can select the event and click on the Remove option. Tap on the Remove from this Calendar option again for confirmation. Event hosts will get a notification if you have declined the event.

How to Delete Daily (Recurring) Events on Calendar?

If you have recurring events on your Google Calander, you can head onto the event and click on the delete icon. The prompt box will give you a few options.

Click on This event or only this instance option if you want to delete this event but want to keep other future events. Click on This and the Following events option to delete this event and all future events. Click on All Events or All Events in the series option to delete all the past and future events.

How to Retrieve Deleted Calendar Events?

By default, if you delete an event on your Google Calendar, it stays in your calendar trash for 30 days. You can only restore your calendar events from your computer. Here are some steps you can follow.

Open up Google Calendar and log in. Navigate to the Gear icon on the top-right corner of your screen. Select the Trash option.

Click on the Restore icon to recover your deleted events. If they are selected events, click on Restore all Selected.

How to Delete Calendar Events on Your Apple Calendar?

The apple calendar is built-in on all your Apple devices. If you want to delete an event on the Apple calendar, here is what you can do.

On iPad/iPhone

Open your Calendar App. Go to the event date and double-click on it Tap on the Delete Event button. Confirm your action by tapping on Delete Event again.

On Mac

Launch your Calendar App. Locate the event you want to delete and right-click on it. Select the Delete option.

How to Delete All Events on the Apple Calendar?

To delete all the events on your Apple Calendar, you should delete the whole calendar. To do this, you can follow these steps.

Open your Calendar app on your mac device. From the left-side panel, select the calendar you want to delete. Right-click and choose the Delete option. Your mac will ask for confirmation. Click on the Delete option.

You can also delete all your events from your iPhone. Head on to your Calendar App, select the Calendars option on the bottom screen, tap on the ‘i’ icon of the calendar you want to delete, scroll down, and click on Delete Calendar.

How to Delete Spam Calendar Events on Apple Calendar?

If your Apple calendar has spam events and you keep getting notifications from it, you can delete it by changing the setting configurations through your iCloud account on your PC. Here is what you can do.

Log in to your iCloud on your PC. Head over to your Calendar application. Navigate and open up the spam event. Choose the Report Junk option. Click on “OK.”

How to Delete Shared Calendar Events on Apple Calendar?

If someone from your contacts has shared an event with you, you cannot directly delete the event. But, you can choose between the Accept, Decline, or the Maybe option.

If you would like to remove the event from your calendar, you can tap on the Decline option, and the event will no longer show up. However, if you have a change of mind, you can still access the event in your calendar inbox.

How to Delete Daily (Recurring) Events on Apple Calendar?

If you have a recurring event on your calendar, you have the option to delete it in one go. Here is how you can do it.

Locate and click on the recurring event on your calendar. Go to the bottom of the page and tap on Delete Event. A pop-up box will prompt asking if you want to delete all the series in one go. Click on Delete All Future Events to confirm.

If you would like to delete only one event, click on the Delete this Event option.

How to Retrieve Deleted Apple Calendar Events?

Whether you have accidentally deleted your calendar events or want to recover the deleted event again, here is what you can do.

Sign in to your iCloud from your Mac or iPhone. Go to Account Settings. Under the advanced section, click on the Restore Calendars and Reminders option. Select the Restore button from the date you want to recover your Calendar. To confirm, click on the Restore button again.

How to Delete Calendar Events on Your Outlook Calendar?

If you use Microsoft Outlook Calender for scheduling your daily events, then deleting a calendar event follows a simple process. Here is how to do it.

On Mobile

Open up your Outlook App. Go to the event and click on it. Tap on the Delete Event option. Click on Delete Event again to confirm.

On PC

Go to the Outlook Calendar website and log in. Head to the event date you would like to delete. Click on it and select the Delete icon option. Click on the Delete button to make changes.

How to Delete All Events on the Outlook Calendar?

If you are looking for a way to declutter your Outlook calendar, you can opt-in by deleting all your events. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

In your Calendar, click on the View menu. Go to Change View and click on the List option. Use the Shortcut Ctrl+A to select all the events. Click on the Delete button.

How to Delete Spam Calendar Events on Outlook Calendar?

If you suspect your Outlook calendar to be bugged with spam events, here is how you can remove it.

Open your Outlook Calendar and sign in. Navigate to File and click on Options. Choose Mail from the options menu. In Mail, select the Tracking option. Under the Tracking section, uncheck the option for “Automatically process meeting requests and responses to meeting requests and polls.”



How to Delete Shared Calendar Events on Outlook Calendar?

Deleting a shared calendar event on Outlook is easy. You can follow these steps.

Right-click on the name of the calendar you want to delete. Choose the Delete Calendar option. Click on the Yes button to confirm your action.

How to Delete Daily Events on Outlook Calendar? (Recurring Events)

If you want to delete a series of recurring events on your Outlook Calendar. Follow these steps.

Head over to your recurring meeting and double click on it. From the Open Recurring Item pop-up, click on The Entire Series option. Click on the Recurrence button to open the dialogue box. Under the Range of Recurrence section, choose an End Date. Click on Ok to save changes.

You can also type in a message to let your attendees know that all future events are canceled and click on the Send Update button.

How to Retrieve Deleted Outlook Calendar Events?

If you have accidentally deleted your calendar event, you can recover it from the Deleted items or the Trash folder. You can then move it to a different folder.

If you can’t find the event on your calendar, you can try the recover deleted item feature to recover your calendar events.

Open up your Outlook and navigate to the email folder list. Go to the Folder menu and select recover deleted items. Select the events you want to recover. Choose the Restore Selected Items option. Click OK.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Change the Color of Events on Google Calendar?

It is easy to change the color of the events on your Google Calendar. Simply hover over to the name of the calendar and click on the three-dotted icon. You can now see different color options. You can also add a custom color by clicking on the + icon.

How to Share Calendar Events on Google Calendar?

If you want to share a calendar event, you can head over to the event and click on it to see more details. Select the edit event option. Head over to the Guest section and start adding people to your event.

Why Did My Google Calendar Events Disappear?

The events on your Google Calendar might disappear due to corrupted cache files in the system. To recover these events, check your Trash and restore all your deleted events.