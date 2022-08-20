If you are an iOS user, you must have experienced issues related to duplicate phone contacts. Generally, this is not a major concern but can get over your head pretty quickly.

While navigating through a contact list, a list of duplicate contact makes it difficult to find the required contacts. This can be quite overwhelming if you are trying to make an important call.

You can overcome these problems by manually deleting the contacts or merging them. Either way, we will show you how to delete duplicate contacts on your iPhone.

Things to Consider Before Deleting the Contacts

Here are a couple of points you need to remember before deleting duplicate contacts on your iPhone.

You should sync your iPhone’s contact to iCloud.

Your device needs to be connected to the internet.

Your device should be running on the latest iOS version.

How to Delete Duplicate Contacts on iPhone?

In this part, you will see different ways to delete duplicate contacts on the iPhone. You can use your Mac or third-party apps to remove it. Also, we will be checking out ways to merge the contacts.

Manually Deleting From iPhone

You can normally delete duplicate contacts on your iPhone in a similar way you delete the normal contacts. If you have a few duplicate contacts, you can delete them one by one. However, this process might be tedious if the duplicate number is high.

If that is the case, you can skip this part and move on to another method. For new users, here are the steps to delete the contact.

Open the Phone App. Go to Contacts. Find the contact you want to delete and tap on it. Click on Edit at the top right bottom.

Scroll down all the way to the bottom. Now, Tap on Delete Contact.

Tap again on Delete Contact to confirm.

Using iCloud to Delete Contacts

You can also delete the contacts using iCloud. The good thing is you don’t need to rely on an Apple device to use this method. But, you need to use a web browser to use this method.

This method is quite straightforward compared to just using an iPhone because you can select multiple contacts and delete them simultaneously.

Search for iCloud on your search engine. Before you can access the contacts on your web browser, you must first sync the iPhone’s contacts through iCloud.

Here’s how to sync contacts through iCloud:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple Profile. Click on iCloud.

Scroll down and Toggle on the Contacts.

Tap on Merge.

Once you sync your contacts on iCloud, you can now see the contacts list on your web browser. Follow the given steps below to delete the contacts.

Open iCloud on your web browser. Sign in your Apple ID that you have synced the contacts. Tap on Contacts.

It may take a few seconds to load all the contacts. Once all the contacts are loaded, you need to find the duplicate contact. Now, for mac users, press the command ⌘ button and select the duplicate contact. For Windows users, press the Ctrl button and select the contact. (While selecting the duplicate contact, you must hold the command/ctrl button unless you are done.) Once you are done selecting all the contacts. Tap on the Settings icon at the bottom left corner. Tap on Delete.

Tap again on Delete to confirm.

Using Merge Contacts From Mac’s Contacts App

If your contact book has the same contacts twice, you can merge them at once. This can be the easiest solution of all and doesn’t consume much time. However, you need a Mac for this method. Your iPhone and the Mac should have the Same Apple ID.

Also, before proceeding with this method, you should sync contacts on your Mac. If you don’t sync, it simply won’t show the contacts list on your Mac Contacts app. Here are the steps to enable the contacts if you haven’t.

Tap on the Apple logo. Go to System Preferences. Tap on Apple ID. Go to iCloud and ensure to select Contacts.



Once you enable it, now let’s see the steps to merge your duplicate contacts.

Open Contacts on the Mac. Tap on Card. Click on Look for Duplicates.

Wait for a few seconds to let your Mac find the duplicate data. Once completed, Click on Merge.



Using Third-party Apps

Deleting Duplicate contacts is also possible with the help of third-party apps. You can find different free and paid apps on the App Store. Apps like MultiDelete, CleanUp Dupes, Contacts Cleaner, etc., are popular on iOS.

However, you must be aware about your data privacy before downloading any such apps.

How to Delete Duplicate Contacts on Android?

If you are an Android user and you want to delete duplicate contacts, you can easily do that too. For that, you can merge such contacts without actually deleting them. Some android manufacturers have built-in contact merging features.

You can check that on your default phone’s app setting. If you have that, you can use it without other apps.

Otherwise, you can use the official Google app called Contacts. Simply download that app and sync your device contacts with the Google contacts.

Once you sync the contact, here are the steps to merge the duplicate contacts: