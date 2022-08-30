How to Delete Files on Google Drive?

Google Drive is a cloud-based platform that lets you store, share, and synchronize files across devices. You get 15 GB of free storage, and storing or adding your files is easy.

Similarly, it’s equally simple if you want to delete files on Google Drive. After deleting a file, it gets stored in the bin, where it stays for 30 days. If you want to remove it permanently, you’ll have to remove it again from the trash bin.

If you want to learn how to delete files properly, this article has the complete steps to do so.

How to Delete a File on Google Drive?

Here, we will guide you to remove this folder from your Google Drive as well as the trash bin.

For PC

Open Google Drive on your web browser. Right-click on your file. Select the Remove option.

A box saying File Removed appears at the bottom of your screen.

To delete it from the trash, here’s what you can do.

Tap on Bin on the left side of your screen.

Select the file you just removed. Right-click on it and tap on Delete Forever.



If you want to delete multiple files from the bin, select all those files you want to delete while holding down the Ctrl key and right-click on it. Tap the Delete Forever option, and they will be gone.

Similarly, if you want to remove all the files, click on the Empty Bin option at the top. A confirmation box is likely to appear. Press on Delete Forever.

For Android Phones

Here’s how you can remove a file on Google Drive from your Android phone.

Go to the Google Drive Application. Search for the file and open it. Tap on the Three Dots icon at the top right corner.

Scroll down and tap on the Remove option.

A confirmation box saying “Move to Bin?” appears. Tap on OK.



Usually, you might not see the remove option on the same file while on the home page. Make sure to go to Recent to be able to delete a file.

Tap on Three Lines in the top left corner.

Go to Recent.

Search for your file and tap on Three Dots beside the name. Scroll Down and tap on Remove.

Press the Move to bin option.



To delete this file from the trash, go to the bin and follow these steps.

Tap on the three Lines beside the search bar in the top left corner. Tap on the Bin option.

Tap on the Three Dots beside it.

Press on the Delete Forever option.

A confirmatory box saying “Delete Forever?” appears. Tap on Delete Forever.

You can go to the bin and tap on the three Dots in the top right corner to empty the bin. Tap on the option and press Empty Bin when a confirmation box appears at the bottom of your screen. Doing this removes all the files in bin.

For iPhone

Here’s how you can delete a file on Google Drive on your iPhone.

Open Google Drive on your iPhone. Tap on the Three Lines.

Go to Recent, and search for your file.

Press the Three Dots beside the file name.

Scroll down and tap on Remove.

A confirmation box saying “Move to Trash” appears. Tap on Move to Trash.



To delete the file from the trash, follow these steps.

Tap on the Three Lines beside the search bar. Tap on the Trash option.

Press the Three Dots beside it. Select the Delete Forever option.

A confirmatory box appears. Press on Delete Forever.



You can also empty the whole trash by going to trash and tapping on the three dots on the top right corner, and pressing the Empty Trash option. Select Delete Forever on the confirmation box. This option might not be available for all IOS phones.

How to Delete Files on Google Drive According to Their Size?

Are you trying to clear your drive by removing large files taking up space but don’t know how to locate them? For such cases, you can view their file size and remove them accordingly.

On PC

Open Google Drive and tap on the View Details (i) icon. The File Size appears beside it. Select the file you want to remove. Right-click on it and tap on the Remove option.



On Phone

Open Google Drive and go to the Files tab.

Tap on the Name option above the files. Select Storage Used option. File size appears beside it.

Tap on the three Dots beside the file you want to delete. Scroll down and tap on Remove option.



Similarly, to delete shared files, go to Shared with Me tab and right-click or tap on three dots beside it and tap on Remove option.

How to Recover Deleted Files on Google Drive?

If it’s been less than a month since you deleted the file, you can easily get it back by recovering it from the bin. However, if you have already deleted it from the bin, you might have to contact the Google help center to retrieve it.

Here’s how to recover a deleted file from Google Drive.