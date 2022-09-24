How to Delete Frequently Visited Sites on iPhone?

The Frequently Visited section is a relatively useful feature to access your go-to website. However, at times it may not seem too appropriate, as everybody that opens your browser can see the sites.

You can either remove some of the websites for the reason of privacy or remove the whole section as per your preference. So, if you are interested to know how you can do that, this is the article for you. 

There are two ways you can delete frequently visited sites. The first is to delete the individual sites you don’t want to see on your browsing app. Another way is to delete the entire history to remove all the frequently visited sites.

Delete the Individual Sites 

If you don’t want certain sites to appear in the Frequently visited section, you can simply select them and delete them.

On Safari

  1. Open Safari app
  2. To open a new tab, press on the Two tabs icon in the bottom right corner of your screen 
  3. Tap on the Plus icon at the bottom left corner of your screen 
  4. Under the Frequently Visited section, press and hold on the site you want to delete.
  5. Press on the Delete option
On Chrome

  1. Launch Chrome app
  2. To open a new tab, press on the Plus icon at the bottom of your screen 
  3. You will see the frequently visited sites just below the search box.
  4. Press and hold on to the site you want to delete.
  5. Tap on the Remove option
Delete Your Entire History

You can delete the entire browsing history if you don’t want to keep any records of the sites that you frequently visit. The browsing tab will no longer show any frequently visited sites after you delete the entire history.

On Safari

There are two ways to delete all your browsing history. One is to clear all history from the Safari app, and another is by clearing it from the iPhone settings.

Using App

  1. Launch your Safari app
  2. Tap on the Book icon at the bottom of your screen
  3. Tap on the Clock icon and Press the Clear option at the bottom of your screen.
  4. Select the All time option
Using Phone Settings

  1. Open your Settings app
  2. Go to the Safari section
  3. Scroll down and tap on the Clear History and Website Data option
  4. Press on the Clear History and Data
On Chrome

  1. Open your Chrome app
  2. Press the Horizontal three dots option at the bottom right corner of your screen
  3. Tap on the History option at the top of the tab.
  4. Select Clear Browsing Data at the bottom left corner of your screen
  5. Tap on the Time Range option and select the All Time option, and tap on the Back option at the top left corner of your screens
  6. Press on the Clear Browsing Data option at the bottom of the screen
How to Hide the Frequently Visited Section (Safari)?

It is a temporary solution to delete selective sites or the entire history. Whenever you visit your go-to site, it will appear again in your Frequently Visited section. A permanent way to stop your Safari browser from keeping the frequently visited site list is to hide the Frequently Visited section.

Through App

To disable the Frequently Visited feature on the Safari app, refer to the steps mentioned below.

  1. Open your Safari app
  2. Open a new tab by tapping on the Two tabs icon in the bottom right corner of your screen 
  3. Press the plus icon at the bottom left corner of your screen 
  4. Scroll down and click on the Edit option.
  5. Disable the Frequently Visited option.
Through Settings

Refer to the steps below to disable the Frequently Visited feature from Settings.

  1. Launch your Settings app on your iPhone
  2. Scroll down and press on the Safari section
  3. Under the General section, disable the Frequently Visited Sites.
Note: In Settings, you cannot find the Frequently Visited Sites option on iOS 14 or later.

Related Questions

Can You Recover Frequently Visited Sites After Deleting the Entire Browsing History?

No, once you delete all of your browsing histories, you can’t recover the list of the frequently visited sites. The frequently visited section keeps track of the websites you are visiting based on the data that is collected from your history. If you delete your history, the frequently visited sites will also be deleted.

