How to Delete Hulu History on PC, Mobile, and Smart TV?

Are you getting bored with the Hulu show recommendations? Well, this happens when the watched history of Hulu clutters up and suggests similar movies/shows. In such a case, deleting your Hulu History is the best bet.

Similarly, if you are using a joint account, you might want to delete history to avoid others from seeing your recently watched video. The steps for deleting history are quite simple. You can remove individual content or all at once.

This article will guide you on deleting Hulu history on the web, mobile, and smart TV.

How to Delete Hulu History?

All your watched history on Hulu is listed in the Keep Watching section. Hulu provides you with movies/shows suggestions from the collection. You can easily delete the intended content from Keep Watching individually.

Below, we have compiled steps to delete any show or movie from your watch history for web browser, mobile, and smart TV.

On Web

Launch the Hulu website on your web browser Log in to your account and Select a profile you want to delete from History From the Home Screen of Hulu, go to the Keep Watching section Then, highlight a show and click on the More Info and Options Choose the Remove option to delete it

Click on OKAY to confirm



On Mobile

Go to Hulu App and log in to your account From the Home Tab, navigate to Keep Watching Locate the Video and tap on the Three Vertical dots icon to open more option Select Remove from Watch History

Again, Tap on Remove to confirm

On Smart TV

Launch the Hulu App on your Smart TV Then, click on the Show or Movie thumbnail to delete. You will be on the Movie or Show’s Details Page Choose Manage Movie or Manage Series, depending on what you want to remove Click on Remove from Watch History Choose Confirm

How to Delete All Watch History of Hulu?

If you want to delete Hulu’s all-watch history at once, you can do it from the Account Settings. Similarly, you can also clear Hulu cache and cookies data to refresh stored information. You should no longer get similar movies/suggestions like before.

Reset all Watch History

To reset all watch history, you must navigate your profile account settings on a browser. You can follow the steps given below.

Launch the Hulu Website on your web browser Log In to your Hulu Account and go to your Profile in the top right corner Open your Account Settings and scroll down Under Privacy and Settings, click on California Privacy Rights On the Manage Activity tab, check the box for Watch History Click on Clear Selected

Again, click on Clear to confirm



Note: Remove from Watch History feature is unavailable when you choose the All watch history option on the Hulu website.

Clear Cache and Cookies Data

Below, we have compiled the simple steps to clear Hulu cache and cookies data for the website, mobile, and smart TV. For your reference, we have provided an example of the Google Chrome browser. Similarly, LG TV to clear the cache on smart TV. So, please note that the steps might differ with your device.

On Web

On your web browser, press the Ctrl + Shift + Delete keys all together Go to the Advanced tab on the dialogue box Check mark the boxes for Browsing History, Download History, Cookies and other site data, and Cached images and file Adjust the Time Range to All Time Click on the Clear Data option



On iOS

Go to your Phone Settings Open General > iPhone Storage Tap on Hulu and choose Delete App

To confirm, tap on Delete App again

On TV

From the Home Screen of your LG TV, go to System Settings Choose Application Manager From the list of apps, open Hulu Select the Clear Data option



My Hulu Content Suggests the Same Even After Deleting the Watch History

Hulu Content Suggestions gathers information not only from what you’ve previously watched, but also from which shows you prefer the most. For example, the My Stuff feature or liking a video on Hulu both factor into these recommendations.

So, you can remove content or dislike the video to prevent Hulu from suggesting similar content in the future.

Remove Content From My Stuff

You keep the collection of content that you are interested in on Hulu on My Stuff. So, if you remove content from My Stuff, you will be telling that you are no longer interested in such a genre.

Check out the steps for web browser and mobile below.

On Web

Log in to your account on the Hulu website Go to the My Stuff tab from the menu bar Select a show you want to remove and click on the (-) icon Choose Remove and click on Yes to confirm

On Mobile

Go to Hulu App and sign into your Hulu Account Choose your Profile and go to the My Stuff Tab Locate the content you want to remove from the stuff Tap on the three vertical dots Menu icon To remove, tap on My Stuff to unselect it

Dislike the Content

If you dislike content on Hulu, such genres are less likely to appear on your suggestions. You can do it from the Menu icon of a video. Follow the steps for web and mobile below.

On Web

On your web browser, Launch the Hulu website and log in Search the Content you want to dislike Click on the Menu icon of the show Choose the Thumbs Down icon to dislike the video Click on OKAY to confirm

On Mobile