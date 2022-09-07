LastPass used to be a free and accessible password manager. But all of that changed in March of 2021. Now, if you want your data to sync to other devices, like your PC or phone, you’ll need to get the premium plan. So, if for this or any other reasons, you no longer want to continue using LastPass, you can either export passwords to another password manager or delete your account.

Deleting your LastPass account entirely is also helpful to make sure your vault and user data are removed and safe from security risks.

How to Delete LastPass Account?

As you may already know, you can only access your LastPass vault of passwords using a master password. You can use it even when deleting your LastPass account. But, this is optional as there is also another way to delete your account if you’ve forgotten the password.

Using Master Password

On any browser, log in to LastPass. Now, visit the LastPass Delete Your Account page. Click on the Delete option.

On the pop-up window, click on Yes to confirm.

Then, type in your master password. Click on Delete. Again, click on Yes to confirm your action in the pop-up option.



Now, you’ve successfully deleted all your data. You’ll also get an email from LastPass on how you can uninstall the browser extension.

Without Master Password

If you’ve forgotten your master password, you can still delete your account in this way:

Log in to the LastPass account and visit the Delete your account page. Click on Delete.

In the pop-up menu where LastPass asks you if you remember the master password, click on No.

Instead of the password, you’ll need to enter your respective email address.

You’ll now receive an email from LastPass in the same address. In the email, you’ll find a link that you can use to delete your account.

Click on it and then select Delete My LastPass account now.

If the link is not opening, you can also copy and then paste the link into a new tab.

How to Recover Your Forgotten Master Password?

Although the master password is of big importance, you can still recover it if you ever forget it. However, it’s necessary to make sure that the account recovery options are already set up and enabled prior to losing access. Otherwise, it is impossible to restore your master password.

One of the ways you can recover your master password is through a Recovery One Time password. When you first start using LastPass on any device, you’ll get an automatic and locally-stored recovery password. As its name implies, you can only use it one time.

Using the same password, here’s how you can regain access to your LastPass account:

Visit the LastPass Recovery Page. Enter your respective email address.

You’ll now receive an email that includes a recovery link. Click on it and follow the on-screen instructions to reset your password.



Finally, you’ll get a message if your password reset is successful.