How to Delete Messages in Messenger on Any Device

In the past, Facebook had limited options to delete messages. You could only delete your copy of individual messages or the entire conversation history with another user. However, with the introduction of new updates, you can not only delete the chats but also unsend them.

So, in this article, we will guide you through the different steps you can follow to delete Messenger chats and conversation history on different devices.

How to Permanently Delete the Entire Chat for You?

You can permanently delete all records of the messenger conversations on your side. That means the messages will be deleted from your messenger but won’t be deleted from the other party’s messenger.

On Windows

For Windows users, you can access messenger on either the Facebook or Messenger websites.

If you are using the Facebook website, follow these steps:

Click on the messenger icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Click on the See all in the messenger option in a drop-down messenger tab.

After you are re-directed to a messenger tab, go to the Chats that you want to delete. Hover your mouse to the right side. The three-dot icon appears. Click on it.

Now click on the Delete chat option.

Click the Delete chat option on the confirmation box.

If you are using the Messenger website, follow these steps:

Open the Messenger Website. Type in your login information

Click Continue Select the Chats that you want to delete. Hover your mouse to the right side and click on the three-dots option. Click on the Delete chat option.

Click the Delete chat option on the confirmation box.

On Mac

Mac users cannot access Messenger via the Facebook website, but similar to Windows, they can use the Messenger website. So, you can delete a Chat conversation in the same way as you would in Windows.

If you are using a Messenger App, follow these steps below:

Open the app and log in with your messenger information. Now go to any chat which you want to delete in the left column. Right-click on the chat profile. Go to the Delete chat option.

A confirmation box appears. Click on the Delete option.

On iPhone

You can permanently delete the messenger chat on your iPhone using the following method.

Open the Messenger app Go to the chat profile for which you want to delete the chat. Swipe left on the chat. Click on the More option.

Click Delete

A confirmation box appears. Click Delete.

Alternatively, it is possible to delete chats permanently from your messenger using the same steps as on the Mac Messenger app.

On Android

If you are an Andriod user, follow the steps below to delete the entire Messenger conversation history.

Go to the messenger app Scroll down to the Chats that you want to delete. Press on the Chat profile until a pop-up box appears Click on the Delete option.

A confirmation box appears. Click Delete.

How to Delete/Unsend Selective Chat Messages?

If there is a message in your chat history that you no longer wish to keep, you can simply delete it. You can also unsend your messages, which will erase them on both sides (you and the other party). However, you can only unsend a single message at a time and not the entire thread of your chat conversation.

Note: Messenger allows you to only unsend messages that you have sent. You cannot unsend the messages the other party has sent to you.

On Windows

After you go to the messenger tab (either through the Facebook website or Messenger website),

Go to the chats that you want to delete or unsend. Hover your mouse to the left side of the chat. You will see the three-dots icon. Tap on it.

Click the Remove option.

Now you will see two options: Unsend for everyone : To unsend the message to everyone in the Group chat

: To unsend the message to everyone in the Group chat Remove for you: To remove the message for only you To remove the message for only you, select the Remove for you option Click on Remove

To unsend the message for everyone in the Group chat, select the Unsend for everyone option Click Remove

On Mac

If you are using the Messenger website, follow the same steps as Windows above.

If you are using the Messenger app, follow these steps:

Go to the chat section in the right column of the messenger Scroll to the chat messages you want to delete. Now right-click on the message

To delete the message only from your chat box, click on the Remove For You option. To unsend the message to everyone in the Group chat, click on the Remove For Everyone option

On iPhone

If you want to unsend or delete certain Messenger chats on your iPhone, follow the below steps.

Go to the chat you want to delete or unsend. Press on the chat until a small box appears at the bottom of the screen Click on the More option Go to the Unsend option.

To unsend/remove the message only from your chat box, click on the Unsend for you option.

To unsend/remove the message for everyone in the chat, click on the Unsend for everyone option.

On Android

Follow the instructions listed below to delete or unsend selective Messenger chats on an Android phone.

Go to the chat you want to delete or unsend.

Click on the chat until a menu box appears at the bottom of the screen Click on the More option

Go to the Remove option.

Select the Remove for you option to delete a chat from your side of the conversation.

Select the Unsend option to delete it for everyone in the conversation permanently.

Related Questions

Does Blocking Someone Deletes the Messenger Conversation?

No, the chat won’t be deleted even if you block someone. They will remain as usual on both ends unless the other party has unsent the message before being blocked. In the same way, you can see all previous messages until and unless you delete the conversation yourself from Messenger.