A lot of us have unnecessary messages cluttered up on our MacBooks. Whether it’s a text from a long time ago or even if it’s a spammed one, it’d be best if we had the option to delete those messages from our computers.

Luckily for us, macOS has provided its user with a number of ways to remove messages from their system. You can do so manually, but you also have the option to let your system do it for you automatically. On top of that, you have further options to delete either a single text message or even an entire conversation.

How to Delete Messages on Macbook?

Here, we’ll look at all those multiple methods to delete messages on a MacBook. All the steps briefed below are super simple to follow, and hence, you can get used to the one method you feel the most comfortable with.

Through iMessage

iMessage is by far the most widely used messaging platform by Apple users. It’s the official messaging service for the macOS and comes preinstalled right out of the box.

iMessage also has a feature to sync your messages between your various Apple devices. However, to achieve this, all those devices need to be linked with the same Apple ID. Nevertheless, the exact way to delete messages on this application is pretty straightforward.

Delete a Single Text

If you’re looking to delete only a single text, you could simply right-click on it and choose to delete it. Here’s how:

Press Command + Space to access Spotlight. Type and enter Messages. This will open the iMessage application. From the sidebar, open up the conversation you want to delete a text from. Right-click on the unwanted text and Delete it.

If a prompt appears, choose to Delete the selected message.

Delete Multiple Messages

If you have multiple unwanted text messages in a single conversation, there’s a way to select all those unwanted texts together and delete them simultaneously. Here are the exact steps:

Press Command + Space to access Spotlight. Type and enter Messages. This will open the iMessage application. From the sidebar, open up the conversation you want to delete a text from. Hold Command and click on all messages you wish to delete. Right-click on any one of the selected texts and Delete it.

If a prompt appears, choose to Delete the selected messages.

Delete the Entire Conversation

Deleting an entire conversation deletes all messages with that user. This is particularly useful when you get recurring spam messages from an unwanted place. So, rather than deleting each line of text one by one, you could simply delete the entire conversation.

Press Command + Space to access Spotlight. Type and enter Messages. This will open the iMessage application. From the sidebar, right-click on the related conversation and choose to Delete Conversation.

Confirm your action and hit Delete on the pop-up box.

From the Finder

The messages saved on your MacBook can all be accessed via the Finder. So naturally, you can delete those messages and their attachments from the Finder as well.

Open Finder. From the menu bar, navigate to Go > Go to Folder. Type ~/Library/Messages and hit enter.

Delete chat.db , chat.db-wal , and chat.db-shm . Now, from this Messages folder, open the Attachments folder.

Delete the attachment files that you don’t need. Now, from the dock, right-click on the trash can and choose Empty Trash. Confirm your action and Empty Trash.

From the Terminal

You can delete your messages from the Terminal as well. This method will permanently delete your messages from the system. The steps and the exact command to do so are shown below:

Press Command + Space to access Spotlight. Search for and open Terminal. Enter the following command to delete your messages:

rm –r ~/Library/Messages/chat

To delete the leftover message attachments, enter this command:

rm –r ~/Library/Messages/Attachments/x



Be sure to replace x with the attachment folder you wish to delete. Type exit to exit the Terminal.

Automatically Delete Messages on Macbook

On a MacBook, you can request your system to automatically delete your messages. This can greatly save you time and can also keep your chatbox optimized. So, to prevent yourself from having to delete each message time and again, you can visit the iMessage settings and set a time frame for the messages to disappear.

Press Command + Space to access Spotlight. Type and enter Messages. This will open the iMessage application. Now, from the menu bar, go to Messages > Preferences. Navigate to the General section. Set the Keep Message option to the desired timeframe.



For e.g., Setting it to 30 days will delete your messages once every 30 days. The system will then ask you permission to delete the old messages. If you’re comfortable with doing so, choose to Delete those texts.

How Can I Disable Message Syncing Between iCloud Devices?

Syncing messages between your multiple Apple devices makes it possible for you to view the message from one device and modify it from another. So, to disable iCloud from syncing your texts, you must manually turn this feature off from the iMessage application preferences.