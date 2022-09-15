How to Delete My Activity Automatically on Android?

It’s no secret that Google tracks most of the activities on our Android phones. Google refuses to use the term ‘Tracking’ and says that it data collection policy helps improve Google services.

As a part of its policy, Google keeps a record of web searches you have run, websites you have visited, and apps you have opened up. Just be assured that Google keeps a close eye on almost every little activity.

What Happens When You Delete Your Activity?

Here are some points that you should understand before deleting your activity.

You can’t retrieve the data once you delete it.

The newer activity will still be generated.

Although you may delete the activity, some Google services can still track your activities.

How to Delete the Activity Automatically on Android?

There are no restrictions from Google to delete the users’ activity. You can easily delete the activity using the Google app, mobile browser, etc. Make sure you are connected to a stable internet connection while using it.

Through Device Settings

You can find Google in your settings. Or, if you didn’t find it, you can download the app and Open it. Google’s activity settings can be accessed from your device settings or the app because it has similar steps.

When you choose your activities to delete automatically, it will remove them in the selected months. Now let’s see how you can delete it from the device settings.

Open the device’s settings. Scroll down and look for Google. Then, click on it.

Click on Manage your Google Account.

Navigate to Data & privacy. Now, under the History Settings. Tap on Web & App Activity.

Tap on Choose an auto-delete option.

Select the Auto-delete activity older than. Next, tap on the months and select the month as per your choice.

Click on Next. Tap on Confirm. Now, your activity will always be automatically deleted on the selected month.

Through Mobile Browser

If you didn’t find Google on your device’s settings or you don’t have enough space to download the Google app. You won’t need to worry because you can access it from your mobile browser. Accessing Google activity from the browser has a similar interface and steps as you do on an app.

Open any mobile browser. Open the Google search engine, then tap on your Profile. (Make sure to log in with your Gmail ID)

Click on Manage your Google Account. Go to Data & privacy. Scroll down and Click on Web & App Activity. Tap on Choose an auto-delete option.

Click on Auto-delete activity older than and select the month. Hit Next and Tap on Confirm.

How to Manually Delete My Activity?

You can also manually delete your activity from the same settings. Manually deleting can give you more choice because you can select which data you don’t want anymore. It might be a better option for some users who don’t want their data to be automatically deleted. Here’s how you can do it.

Open Google from your browser or Settings. Then, click on your profile. Tap on Manage your account. Go to Data & privacy. Under History Settings, Tap on My Activity.

Scroll down and tap on Three-dots right beside Search your activity. Tap on Delete activity by.

Click on All time. Select the apps or services that you want to delete the activity. Then, click on Next.

Then, Hit Delete to confirm.

How to Back Up Your Activity?

Before you delete the activity or your data, it’s important to make a backup. Because once it is deleted, you might be unable to retrieve it again. Therefore, you should back up the important data that you may need in the future. Here’s how to make a backup.