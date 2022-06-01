Backing up a device to iCloud can be useful if you want to revert certain settings on your device. These include restoring your home screen and app organization, device settings, photos, and so on.

But sometimes, users might get a new device and want to start fresh. So, having old backups in your iCloud account serves no purpose for these instances.

Also, since Apple only gives its users 5 GB of free cloud storage, removing or deleting these backups could necessarily give you more storage space to work with.

So, without further ado, let us learn how to delete old iCloud backups on your devices.

How to Delete Old Backups on iCloud?

Deleting old backups is relatively straightforward and should not take more than a few minutes of your time. Here, we have mentioned the steps of deleting these old iCloud backups on various devices as they all have different interfaces. The devices include iOS devices, Mac, and your Windows PC.

Also, please ensure you have an active and stable internet connection while carrying out this process.

Delete iCloud Backups on iOS Devices

If you are on either an iPhone or an iPad device, here are some steps you can follow to delete your iCloud backups.

Locate and open the Settings app from your device. Tap on your Apple ID banner.

Scroll down and tap on iCloud. Select and tap on the iCloud Backup option. Now, from the Backup section, locate and tap on the iPhone or iPad backup you want to delete. Scroll down to the bottom section and tap on the Delete Backup button. Finally, tap the Turn Off and Delete button from the pop-up to confirm your action.

Delete iCloud Backups on Mac

For Mac devices, the process is also relatively quite simple. It will also require you to navigate through the system preferences of your device.

Here is how you can do it.

Head over to the top right corner and click on the Apple logo. Select the System Preferences option. Next, click on the Apple ID icon. From the left panel, click on the iCloud option. Click on the Manage button. Now, from the window, locate and click on the Backup option. Select the backup you want to delete. Click on the – symbol to delete the backup. Finally, click on the Delete button again to confirm your action.

Delete iCloud Backups on Windows PC

The Windows PC has a different operating system than your iOS and Mac devices. So, iCloud is not in-built into its software. Nonetheless, you can still conduct backups and also delete them.

But first, you will have to download and install the iCloud application from your Microsoft store. After the download process is complete, here are some steps you can follow.

Launch your iCloud application from your device. Enter your iCloud account’s Apple ID and password. After you log in to your account, click on the Storage button. From the left panel, select the Backup option. Now, move to the right side of the window and select the backup you want to delete. Click on the Delete button.

A pop-up will appear asking for your confirmation. Click on the Delete button to apply the changes.

Related Questions

How to Restore iPhone From iCloud Backup?

If you want to restore your iPhone through the iCloud backup, here are some step-by-step guides you can follow.

Step 1: Backup iPhone

Open the Settings app from your device. Tap on the Apple ID banner. Now, tap on iCloud > iCloud Backup. Under the Backup section, tap on Backup Now.

Note: You can skip this step if you already have a backup available on your device.

Step 2: Erase and Reset iPhone Settings

Lauch the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on General. Again, scroll down to the bottom section and tap on Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap on Erase All Content and Settings. Finally, click on the Continue button to start the Reset process.

Step 3: Restore Backup

After the reset is complete, switch on your device. Now, follow the on-screen instructions. From the Apps & Data page, tap on the Restore from iCloud Backup option.

| Enter in your iCloud’s Apple ID and password. Tap on the Agree button from the terms and conditions page. If you have multiple backups, select your preferred one. Now, depending upon your internet speed and backup size, the backup process may take longer. After the backup is complete, you can have access to all your previously stored data.

Furthermore, if you want to learn about other ways of restoring your iPhone, then check our articles on how to restore iPhone from backup.

How to Clear iCloud Storage?

Other than deleting your old backups from your devices, there are other numerous ways you can try to clear your iCloud storage space. Here is a list of methods you can apply.