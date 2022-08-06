How to Delete an Old iCloud Account?

If you have an old iCloud account, that hardly comes to use and is occupying space on your device, you can delete it for good.

But, with the deletion of the iCloud account, the apps, data, and other services linked to the account will also vanish into thin air.

If you have taken the possible consequences into account and want to delete your iCloud account nonetheless, this article can walk you through the procedure.

Things to Take Care of Before Deleting an Old iCloud Account

Apple advises you to take care of three things before deleting an iCloud account. You have to save a copy of important files.

Likewise, signing out of the iCloud account from your Apple devices is necessary. Lastly, reviewing your active subscriptions will help you manage the purchased apps and files before deleting the iCloud permanently.

Save a Copy of Important Files

If you delete your iCloud account, all the data and information related to the account will get deleted too. So, backing up important files is crucial because once you delete the account, there’s no going back.

To save a copy of the files and data from the iCloud account you wish to delete, take the following steps.

Head over to Apple’s Data and Privacy page on your browser. Sign in with the Apple ID credentials. Select the Request a copy of your data under Get a copy of your data.

Choose Select all or choose the checkboxes next to the data you want to save a copy of. Select Continue. Then, select a maximum file size from the dropdown. Choose Complete request.



Apple will take time to verify to see if the account holder is the one to forward the request. Then, they will organize the data within seven days.

They will post a copy of your data and notify you to download them from your Apple ID page. The copy of your data will remain available for 14 days. If you don’t download it by then, your data will be removed. So, you’ll need to request a copy all over again.

Sign Out of iCloud Account From Connected Devices

Before you can permanently delete the old iCloud account, you have to sign out from the iCloud account on your Apple devices.

You can do this on every device individually. Or, log into your iCloud account at Apple and proceed to sign out of the iCloud account from connected devices all at once.

Here’s how you can do it.

Go to appleid.apple.com and log in to your iCloud account. Move down until you see the Devices section. You will see a list of devices linked to the iCloud account.

Select a device and from the displayed pop-up, choose Remove from account. Repeat the same step for other devices too.



Review Active Subscriptions

Prior to deleting the iCloud account, review your active subscriptions. After deleting your iCloud account, all the subscriptions related to the account will be removed. So, before you make the big move, review, and download purchases made through the old iCloud account.

Go through the steps shown below to review active subscriptions.

Open App Store. Select your name. If you cannot locate your name, sign in with your iCloud credentials. Choose Account Settings. Scroll your way down to Manage. Next to Subscriptions, select Manage(link). This will display a list of your subscriptions (both active and expired).

Then, select Edit which is next to each subscription. At last, change the billing period as you like or cancel it, one at a time.

Deleting the iCloud Account

Now comes the part where you finally delete your old iCloud account. After saving a copy of important data and signing out of your respective devices, you can delete the iCloud account permanently in the following way.

Go to Apple’s Data and Privacy page to reach the data and privacy page of Apple. Log in with the Apple ID credentials. If you’ve enabled two-factor authentication, enter the code and click Continue. Scroll down until you see Delete your account. Beneath that, choose Request to delete your account.

Then, select a reason for deleting the account from the drop-down menu. Then, choose Continue. Again, hit Continue after reviewing the account deletion information. Review and agree with the terms and conditions concerning the deletion by ticking the checkbox. And, click Continue.

To receive account status updates, select a different email address or phone number that is not linked to the old iCloud account(you wish to delete). Select Continue. Keep note of the access code that Apple provides and click Continue. On the next page, enter the earlier access code provided to you. Choose Continue. At last, select Delete account.

Note: It takes about seven days for Apple to complete the account deletion request. While Apple is processing your request, the iCloud account remains inactive.