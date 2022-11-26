Partitioning a Mac’s hard drive splits the drive into multiple volumes. Each of these volumes has dedicated storage space, which most of us usually use to install a new OS or to manage our computer libraries.

However, we can add all these volumes back together by deleting the partitions on our system, which will then reveal a single large storage space formed by combining all those partitions. When you delete a hard drive partition, all the data stored there will be deleted as well. So, it’s better to back up your Mac before moving forward.

Also, if you have not installed the Windows OS on your Mac, you can delete the unnecessary partition directly from the Disk Utility tool. However, if you plan on deleting your Windows partition, the related steps must be carried out from the Boot Camp Assistant tool.

How to Delete Hard Drive Partition on Mac?

Listed below are multiple ways to delete a hard drive partition on a Mac. However, before we go there, let’s first look at how you can back up your data before deleting the related partition.

Backup First

As we mentioned above, deleting a partition also deletes all the files inside of it. So, to prevent any unnecessary data losses, we recommend you back up those data first. For this, you can either upload those data to cloud storage or copy and paste the data into an external disk drive.

Time Machine is a native macOS application that can help you easily back up your data to an external disk drive. The application comes pre-installed on your computer, and here’s how you can use it to protect your files:

Plug in the external disk drive to your system. Then, open Finder. Now, from the menu bar, go to Apple > System Preferences.

Open Time Machine. Click on Select Backup Disk.

Choose your external drive from the list of available devices and click Use Disk. Wait until the backup process is fully complete.

Additionally, if you want to look for other ways to back up your data, there are a few third-party backup applications available for macOS as well. Some of these apps can help you recover your lost files too. So, feel free to check it out.

Delete Partition Using Disk Utility

The Disk Utility is a macOS utility application that aims to carry out and solve certain disk-related queries on your Mac computer. So, deleting your unwanted partition is only a two-step process when carried out from this utility tool.

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Search for and go to Disk Utility. Select the hard drive you want to delete the partition of from the left sidebar. Then, from the ribbon bar, select Partition.

Select the partition you’d like to delete from the pie graph and then click on the ‘-’ icon.

Note down the Partition Information and choose Apply. When the prompt message appears, click on Partition.

After the process is complete, hit Done to finish the process.

Delete Partition Using the Terminal

Alternatively, you can also delete the unwanted partitions using the Terminal. For this, you first have to specify the partition you want to delete and then enter a particular set of commands to remove it completely. Here’s how to do so:

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Search for and go to Terminal. Type diskutil list and hit enter.



This will return a description of all the partitions on your hard disk. Note the Name, Type and Identifier of the partition you wish to delete. Then, enter the following command to erase the related partition:

diskutil eraseVolume *file_type*+ drive /dev/*identifier*



Be sure to replace *file_type* with the Type and *identifier* with the Identifier of the partition you’d like to delete.

For e.g., diskutil eraseVolume JHFS+ drive /dev/disk4s1 Then, enter the following to merge the erased partition with your main hard disk:

diskutil mergePartitions *file_type*+ *name* *identifier1* *identifier2*



Be sure to replace *file_type* with the Type and *name* with a new name for your merged disk, *identifier1* with the Identifier of your main hard disk, and *identifier2* with the Identifier of your erased partition. Once the process is complete, type exit to exit the terminal.

Delete Partition Using Boot Camp Assistant

Boot Camp Assistant is a dual-boot macOS utility software. Through this tool, you can install Windows OS on your Mac computer. And if you previously installed Windows on your system, you probably did it through the Boot Camp Assistant.

When you install Windows on your Mac, it splits your hard drive and sets up the OS on a separate partition. So, when you choose to delete this Windows partition, you have to do so from the Boot Camp Assistant as well. This ensures a clean Window uninstall with no strings left attached.

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Search for and go to Boot Camp Assistant.

Click Continue on the Introduction panel. Then, click on Restore to delete your Windows partition.

Enter your password when prompted. Wait until the partition restoration process is complete. Once it is done, Quit the Boot Camp tool.

How to Format Partitions on Mac?

Erasing a partition will delete every data stored within that particular partition. This method does not delete the partition itself but guarantees that all the files within it are removed permanently. So, here’s how you erase a partition on a Mac:

Press Command + Space to open Spotlight. Search for and go to Disk Utility. From the left sidebar, select the partition you’d like to erase. Then, from the ribbon bar, click on Erase. Set a Name and file Format for your partition, if needed, and hit Erase.

Once the process is complete, press Done to finalize it.

How to Add a New Partition on Mac?

If you recently deleted a partition and are thinking of ways to re-partition your hard drive at a later date, you can carry out the process from the Disk Utility tool as well. Here’s how you do so: