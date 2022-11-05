Do you often save many articles or web pages on the reading list? Are you having trouble finding your intended saved items? If so, you may want to delete some of the items on your reading list that you have finished reading or are no longer interested in.

If you want to know how to delete the reading list on Mac, this article is for you. Here, we have included some methods you can use to remove the reading list items on your Mac.

How to Delete Reading List on Mac?

You can use the Reading List on different browsing apps like Safari or Chrome. If you are trying to delete the Reading List item on either application, refer to the steps below.

Access the Reading List

You can use multiple ways to access the Reading List on Mac, such as from the sidebar icon, shortcut key, and menu bar. Similarly, you can access the Reading list on Chrome through the Side panel.

On Safari

Refer to the methods below to access your Reading list on a Mac.

Using Side Bar Icon

Launch your Safari app. Click on the Sidebar at the top left side of the screen.

Click on the Reading List option.



Using Shortcut Key

Open the Safari app. Press Command + Shift + L to open the Sidebar.

Select the Reading List option.



Using Menu Bar

Launch the Safari app. Click on the View option at the menu bar.

Press on the Show Reading List Sidebar.

Click on the Reading List.



On Chrome

You can access your Reading list on Chrome by following the steps below.

Open the Chrome app. Click on the Side panel icon at the top right side of the screen.

Here, you can see all the reading lists you have saved.



Delete Reading List

On Safari, you can either choose to delete individual items on the Reading List or delete all of the items at once. On Chrome, however, you can only delete one item at a time.

On Safari

After you access the Reading list on Safari, follow the steps below to delete them.

Place your mouse pointer on the article you want to delete. To Delete the Selective Article, slide your Two fingers on the trackpad or your mouse to the left side to reveal the Remove option. Click Remove to delete the item.

To Delete All Reading List, right-click and press on the Clear All Items option.

Press Clear on the confirmation box.



On Chrome

To delete items from the Reading list on Chrome, follow the steps below.

Select the item you want to delete. Right-click and press on the Delete option.



How to Remove the Reading List on the Safari Start Page?

Reading List is, by default, present on the Safari Start page. However, if you don’t want to see the Reading list section on your start page, you can easily remove it.

Open your Safari app. Click + icon at the top right corner of the screen to start a new page.

Press on the Customize icon at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Untick the Reading List option.





Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Restore My Reading List After the Items Disappeared?

Yes, you can restore your Reading list item if they are accidentally deleted. Sometimes, you may lose some files from the reading list due to new updates or other reasons. You can quickly restore them by going to the iCloud website.

Go to icloud.com Enter all your login information.

Click on the Account Settings.

Click on the Restore Bookmarks in the Advanced Section.

You may see different versions. Click on the Restore option to your selected version.

Press Restore on the pop-up box.



How Can I Export or Share the Reading List?

You don’t have any default settings or apps you can use on your Mac to share or export your Reading List. However, you can use third-party apps like iMazing to export your Reading List. However, be aware such apps can have malware that can harm your Mac.