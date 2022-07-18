How to Delete Reddit History Easily?

Reddit is a huge platform where users discuss a wide range of topics and share various facts. While the site is widely popular for it’s anonymity, the things that you search over here can keep on lingering.

Not just the search, Reddit can also track and store your activity log within your personal account. And the information stays on the site until you delete it’s history from your account.

Without further ado, let’s get right to the topic and discuss the various methods to delete Reddit history.

How to Delete Reddit History?

When you search any topics on Reddit, it stays on your profile. When someone else goes through your account, they can view your Reddit history. So, deleting them to maintain your anonymity can be a good idea.

You can delete your Reddit history by following the steps below based on the device you use.

On Android

Select the Reddit app to open it. Choose the profile icon. Next, select the History option. Press the three dots on the top-right side of the screen. Hit the Clear history option.



On iPhone

Launch the Reddit application. Tap on the Profile icon. Next, you need to select the Settings option. Scroll and select the Clear local history option under the Advanced section.

A prompt will appear. You will need to select Clear local history to confirm. After this, a message indicating the successful deletion of local history will appear on the screen.

On PC

Open the Reddit homepage. On the top-right of the screen, you can see the Avatar icon. Select it. Now, choose Profile.

It will direct you to the Overview page. Here you can see the comments, posts, and various other things. Navigate to the comment or post you want to remove. Select the three dots next to the Share option. Form the list, select the Delete option.

A prompt asking for confirmation will appear on the screen. Select Delete. Repeat these steps for other comments or posts to delete them.

How to Clear Search History on Reddit?

Like any other web app, when you try to search on reddit, they will recommend you with various previously searched words and phrases. The only way to prevent this is, to clear search history on Reddit. To do so,

Open the Reddit app on your phone. Or, go to the Reddit site on your computer. Press or click the Search box. A list of search history will appear. Select the (x) mark to delete it.

You can carry out the same steps to remove other search histories as well.

Can I Check Deleted Comments on Reddit?

You can check your deleted Reddit comments. While reddit hasn’t allowed this feature on their app, you can visit reveddit page to see the deleted comments. To do so, follow these simple steps:

On the internet browser, enter www.reveddit.com. Once you are on the site, type the user, r/sub, or URL and hit Enter.

A page will open showing the deleted comments along with the Reddit post.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it Possible For Others to Check Your Reddit History?

Since Reddit is a public forum site, all the comments and posts you make on Reddit will be available to all users. So, if any user sees your comment or post on a subreddit and decides to check out your profile, they can view the posts and comments you made. Also, they can check out other additional information through the About tab.

Can You Delete Your Reddit Account?

To delete your Reddit account permanently, you need to login through the Reddit webpage and follow the steps below: