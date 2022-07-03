Roblox is a widely popular gaming platform where you can create your own games as well as play games made by other players. It has more than 200 million active users and counting. It’s a great platform to pass your time.

But it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

If you are addicted to this platform and just want to take a break, there always is an option to logout. That way you won’t lose your stats and you have an option to join whenever you want to.

But, if you don’t have that much patience then, your last resort could be to delete your Roblox account.

How to Delete Your Roblox Account

Roblox doesn’t provide an option to delete an account once you’ve created it. And, you need to first contact the Roblox customer support service to remove your account and then cancel the membership.

Contact the Roblox’s Customer Support Service

If you really want to quit Roblox for good, you’ll have to go through a little tedious process, i.e., contact Customer Support Service and request them to remove your account along with all your personal data and information.

Here’s how to contact Roblox Customer Service.

Visit the Roblox Homepage on your web browser and Log In to your account by using your username and password.

After logging in, you should be able to see a bunch of options on the top-right corner of your screen, including your username. From there, click on the Settings icon and then select ‘Help’ from the dropdown menu.

Scroll down to the Promoted Articles section and click on Contact Us.

Click on the Support Form. This will redirect you to their support page, where you’ll be able to fill out a form about your issues and ask them to look into it.

On the support page, fill in the relevant information about your account. In the Issue Details section, you’ll have to specify the issue you’re having. For us, the closest thing would be member cancellation, so select that option. In the description box, kindly ask them to delete your account and click on the Submit button.



It might take some days for their Customer Service Representative to contact you, so you’ll have to wait till then. Your account will be deleted after they’ve contacted you and verified your information.

Or alternatively, you can just uninstall Roblox from your device and forget that you ever had a Roblox account. As Roblox cleans out the accounts that have been inactive for a long time once a year, there’s a chance that your account will be deleted automatically without you having to do anything.

However, before uninstalling Roblox, you’d probably want to cancel your membership plans if you don’t want to worry about why your credit is piling up every month.

Here’s how you can cancel your monthly membership plan in Roblox.

Canceling Roblox Membership or Payment

Here are the methods to cancel the Roblox membership:

Open the Roblox homepage in your browser and Log In to your account. From the top-right corner of your screen, click on the Settings Icon. Select Settings from the dropdown menu. Click on the Billing option.

Click on the Cancel Renewal button and follow the given instructions.

You can cancel subscriptions on your Apple or Android phone by using the following methods.

On iPhone

Open the Settings app on your device. Tap on your name. Tap the Subscriptions option.

Now, tap on the app on which you want to cancel the subscription. Scroll down till you see the Cancel Subscription button and tap on it.

On Android Phone

Open the Play Store on your phone. Tap on your profile picture and select Payments & Subscriptions. Tap on Subscriptions.

Now, select an app on which you want to cancel subscriptions. Scroll down and tap on the Cancel Subscription button.

Note: You cannot purchase membership plans on Xbox consoles.