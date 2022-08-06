How to Save and Delete Data on the Switch?

Saving game progress, screenshots, videos, and other information on the Switch is something you’ll do most of the time you use it, even if you don’t notice right away. Much of its data management is automatic and not something you need to actively manage.

However, knowing how to save data on your Switch, delete data on your Switch, and change where certain things are stored can help you take control of the free space and organization on your console.

What Kind of Data Can I Save on the Switch?

The information you want to save determines the method you use because there are a few different ways to save data on the Switch. You may want to back up your data to the cloud to have an off-site record of your game progress. Though data on the Switch itself is generally secure, having an extra backup is very helpful in the event of data loss. It can save weeks or months of progress. Imagine losing your island in Animal Crossing because the local save data gets corrupted. Using the cloud to save backups can save you from that.

Some players like to snap screenshots to save their memories or share them with friends. You can save these on the Switch itself or move them off the console for easier access.

There is other game-related information the Switch stores as well, which isn’t a game save. This information can also be stored. The Switch saves it on the microSD card as long as there’s room but will store it in the system memory if the microSD is absent or full. You can also delete each type of data as needed to make more room in your system. There isn’t much you add to the Switch that you can’t delete. In the same token, most of the system data installed on the console can’t be removed to make extra space – even if you aren’t using it.

Where Do Pictures and Videos Get Saved?

If you put a microSD card into your Switch, the system automatically updates to save the information on the removable media. If you want to make this swap, do the following.

From the Home menu, select System Settings.

Choose Data Management. Choose Manage Screenshots and Videos.

Look at the setting labeled Save Location. It tells you where the screenshots and videos you take are being stored. If that isn’t what you prefer, choose another one.

You can’t always decide where information for games is saved. Usually, the game will have a specific place to save and a specific time to save. Check the information for any game you play to see where it’s saved.

Do Games Save Progress on a Game Card?

Nintendo Switch games do not save progress on a game card. All the information that must be saved about your specific game will be saved on the microSD card or the system memory.

One implication is that you can begin playing a game from a card and later download the game and keep playing without losing your progress. Not every title will let you share saved data, so check beforehand if you’re unsure.

Does Save Data Persist When Accounts Are Deleted?

Most saved data is linked to the account that saved it. The associated data will also be deleted if you delete your account off the Switch.

How to Save Data on the Switch?

The best thing to do is understand what data you want to save. It’s also important to remember the Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with a microSD card. If you’re going to save files on one, you’ll need to provide your own.

Since most saving happens automatically, the things you can choose to save are as follows.

Saving Screenshots and Videos on the Switch

There isn’t much in the way of directions to save screenshots and videos on the Switch console. Press the Capture button on the left Joy-Con, and the data will be saved. If you hold down the button instead, 30 seconds of gameplay will be moved to your saved album.

You’ll have to buy a capture card if you want to save lengthier gameplay.

You can access your screenshots and videos from the album option on the Home menu.

Transferring Screenshots and Videos

If you didn’t have the microSD card in the system before you saved files, then they’re still in the system memory. You can transfer and save them on the SD card once you insert one if you prefer.

Choose System Settings on the Home menu. The icon looks like a gear. Choose Data Management. Choose Manage Screenshots and Videos. Look at the labeled Save Location at the top of the menu to ensure that screenshots are being saved in your preferred location now. Select System Memory. Choose Copy All Screenshots and Videos to microSD Card.



Now the screenshots and videos will all be together on the microSD card.

Backing up saved data

You can take advantage of free cloud storage from Nintendo if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Choose System Settings on the Home menu. The icon looks like a gear. Choose Data Management. Choose Save Data Cloud Backup. Click on the Switch user whose information you want to save. You may need to complete the process more than once if there are multiple accounts. Select the software you want to save on the cloud. Choose Back Up Save Data.



You can also enter the software menu on an individual name to save your data for that specific game.

How to Delete Data on the Switch?

It’s also important to know how to remove data from your Switch, whether it’s to free up space or ready the system for a new user.

Delete Games From the Switch

Deleting games is very simple. Downloading them again is more burdensome. One way you can mitigate the trouble it takes to download a game you’ve deleted is by archiving games, which will be covered in the next section.

Highlight the game on the Home screen. Click the Plus button to open the Options menu. Choose Manage Software, and then choose Delete Software.



If you’d prefer to transfer your data to a console on the same network, you can also choose to transfer your data in the same menu.

Archive Games on the Switch

Archiving games is a great way to save space without losing your progress. The game is deleted from your system, but your save data remains. The icon for the game will also stay on your system.

Highlight the game on the Home screen. Click the Plus Button to open the Options menu. Choose Manage Software, and then choose Archive Software.



Now you’ll have more space without sacrificing the time you’ve already spent in the game.

Delete Screenshots and Videos

While it’s simple to delete a screenshot or video on the Switch while looking at it, it’s a bit more complicated if you want to remove them all at once. However, it’s much more convenient to bulk delete them if you’re trying to get rid of everything.

Choose System Settings on the Home menu. Choose Data Management, and then choose Manage Saved Data. Select Screenshots and Videos. Choose System Memory. Choose Delete All Screenshots and Videos in System Memory.



Once they’re deleted, you won’t be able to get them back. Make sure not to delete anything that you want.

Delete a Switch Account

Deleting a Switch account from the console will not delete it in general. You’ll still have access to it online or on other systems.

Enter the System Settings menu from the Home menu. Select Users, and then choose the account you want to delete. Choose Delete User near the bottom of the page. You may have to enter a PIN.

Choose Delete, and then Next. If prompted, you may also have to confirm that you want to Unlink it from the Switch.

Choose Delete This User. Select OK.

Now the account won’t be on the Switch anymore. If you’re planning to sell the console, you should go through the factory reset process instead of just removing the accounts.

Delete Saved Data for Games

If you want to get rid of game saves, you can also do that. Generally, you will have to delete the data for each game and each user individually.

Enter the System Settings menu from the Home menu. Choose Data Management, and then select Delete Save Data. You may be asked to enter your PIN. Choose the game with the data you want to remove. Choose the person whose saved games you’re deleting. Choose Delete All Save Data for This Software.

Choose Delete Save Data.

If you want to delete other saved data for different games or users, you can repeat these steps until the information is as you prefer.