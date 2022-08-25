When you run an application, it generates and stores temporary files on your system disk. This is done to increase the particular application’s efficiency, smoothen out the operation time, and is used as a recovery file. Web browsers and sometimes the macOS itself also create temporary files, usually known as browser cache and system cache.

Although temp files are created with the aim of improving your user experience, they tend to pile up and take a significant amount of storage space. Also, your system starts to perform slower than before.

So, if you are looking for ways to delete the temp files from your Mac computer, we’ve listed ways for you to do so. But before we go there, let’s first discuss if it’s actually safe to delete these files or not.

Is It Safe to Delete Temp Files?

More often than not, macOS automatically clears temporary files when you close a particular application or shut down your computer. However, some files are left behind on the system storage for a prolonged period of time. These are usually the data that your computer frequently uses and are stored in the disk for quick access.

But, this cycle continues, and the temporary files pile up. Depending on the number of applications installed and the amount of time you spend on the internet, the temp files can vary in size. If you’re an active Mac user and have never cleared these files, chances are, they’re taking a ton of storage that can surely be utilized much better.

So, if done correctly, it’s totally safe to delete the temp files. Moreover, doing so will start to feel like a boon once you experience how much difference it makes to your overall system performance.

How to Delete Temp Files on Mac?

To remove the temp files from your Mac computer, you must manually delete the cached and log files. The correct and the safest way to do so are listed below.

Delete System Cache

Cache files are generated by the system and stored in a reserved location. Whenever you open an application, the system quickly accesses data from the cached folders, cutting down the load time by helping the application boot faster.

But, if you’re out of space, it’s better to clear these cache files from your computer, and here are the steps to do so:

Click Go on the menu bar. Navigate to Go to Folder. Type and go to ~/Library/Caches .

Select all files inside the Caches folder using the Command + A key combination. Then, press Command + Delete to move them to the trash. Now, from the dock, right-click on your Trash and select Empty Bin. Back on Go to Folder, type and enter /Library/Caches .

Delete every file inside this folder as well.

Delete System Logs

System logs are recorded OS events that are stored on your computer for monitoring and maintenance purposes. Information about errors, crashes, kernel messages, resource utilization, and startup issues, among others, are stored as a part of the system log.

Although the log files can be pretty useful for your system to access certain bits of information during computing errors, it takes a whole lot of disk space as well. Furthermore, deleting these log files is safe as they will likely regenerate gradually as you carry on your day-to-day tasks.

So, to delete the log file,

Click Go on the menu bar. Navigate to Go to Folder. Type and go to ~/Library/Logs .

Select all files inside the Caches folder using the Command + A key combination. Then, press Command + Delete to move them to the trash. Now, from the dock, right-click on your Trash and select Empty Bin.

Clear Browser Cache

The core concept behind the deletion of the browsers’ cache is similar to that of any other cache files. That is, even though they work to load up your websites faster, they take a ton of storage space, which ultimately leads to poor system performance. So, to clear browser caches,

For Chrome

Open Chrome. From the top right side of the window, click on the three dots. Go to More Tools. Select Clear Browsing Data.

Choose a time range for clearing the browser cache. Mark the option to clear Cached images and files.

Then, Clear data.

For Firefox

Open Firefox. Click on the three bars towards the top right side of the window. Go to Settings. Select Privacy and security. Then, Clear History.

Choose a time range for clearing the browser cache. Mark the option to clear Cached Web Content.

Then, Clear.

For Safari