How to Disable in Google Docs

If you frequently write on Google Docs, the Autocorrect feature is convenient most times. In this way, you can avoid unintentional typing errors in your text.

However, these changes do not always pan out in your favor. There are times when Docs changes irregular vocabulary and unusual words that give no context to your document. Fortunately, you can disable Autocorrect to present your writing more clearly.

How to Disable Autocorrect in Google Docs?

There are two major Autocorrect functions available in Google Docs. They are:

Automatic Autocorrect

Manual Autocorrect/substitution

Within these functions, there are further multiple features that you can disable as you see fit. These features are available in the Preferences section of the doc file. We will discuss ways to disable them in detail below.

Using Automatic Autocorrect

Docs identifies errors in the text and replaces them with the most suitable alternative. The errors are determined by Google’s personal dictionary and typos in commonly used words.

Some common automatic Autocorrect features of Google Docs include:

Automatically correct spelling

Automatically capitalize words

Use smart quotes

Automatically detect links

Automatically detect lists

Automatically detect markdown

Show link details

Show smart reply suggestions

When you disable ‘Automatically correct spelling’ and ‘Automatically capitalize words,’ spelling corrections and necessary capitalizations stop. By disabling these settings, you can disable Autocorrect in docs.

Follow the steps mentioned below to disable auto-correct in Google docs:

On PC

Open Google Docs on your web browser. Click on Tools from the toolbar at the top of the page. Then, click Preferences.

In the General section, unmark Automatically correct spelling and Automatically capitalize words. Similarly, unmark other options as you see fit. Then, press OK.



If you want to re-enable the Autocorrect feature, follow the same steps as mentioned above. But this time, mark the sections that you’ve unmarked and press OK.

On Mobile

Google does not have the Autocorrect feature available on the mobile app version of Google docs. So, If you use the Google docs mobile app, you cannot enable or disable Autocorrect.

Alternatively, you can disable the Autocorrect feature in the keyboard’s settings. By doing this, you will be able to disable the Autocorrect feature on your phone, including on Google Docs. Here are the steps to do so on your keyboard:

On iOS

Navigate to Settings. Scroll down and go to General > Keyboard.

Then, locate and disable “Autocorrect.”



On Android

Open keyboard. (Try typing any random text.) Then, long press the comma button. Or locate the gear icon. Click the gear icon. This opens the keyboard setting. Click on Text correction.

Then, locate and disable Auto-correction.



Using Substitutions/Manual Autocorrect

You can personally add the words to change in the substitution or the manual Autocorrect feature.

The substitution feature automatically changes certain words you type to a different word you assign. The change from (c) to © results from the Autocorrect substitution feature. You can view and change these words from the substitution section of preferences.

The substitution feature of Google docs is only available for desktop users. Both the Autocorrect and the substitution features are inaccessible on Google Docs mobile app. To disable this feature on your desktop, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open Google Docs on your web browser. Click on Tools from the toolbar at the top of the page. Then, click Preferences.

Click on Substitutions. Unmark the Automatic substitution. Or, keep it marked and unmark a specific rule from the list.

Click OK.

On the Substitution page, you can view all the commands that are already present. You can add your choices as you see fit.

How Do I Stop Specific Words From Being Auto-corrected?

Google’s dictionary does not include casual words involving slang or such terms. Google does not recognize these words and autocorrects them into known terms. To avoid further autocorrection, you can add them to your personal dictionary on Docs.

Follow the steps mentioned below to do so.