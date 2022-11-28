How to Disable Background Apps on Windows

Many applications on Windows have got permission to run in the background. Such apps consume a lot of system resources like CPU and memory, or even battery if you’re using a laptop.

Conversely, disabling unnecessary apps from running in your background would help you preserve the extensively utilized resources and get better performance.

So, this article is bundled with some of the methods and their detailed steps to disable background apps on Windows.

Ways to Disable Background Apps on Windows

The methods listed below will begin with simple app settings which let you disable background permissions for individual apps and will also sum up some registry and group policy edits to mass disable background apps:

From App Settings

Windows lets its users modify the background app permission from the Application Settings. But, not all applications can be configured through this because some won’t allow editing that permission. Moreover, unlike previous versions of Windows, you cannot disable all the background apps at once in Windows 11.

You can still disable the background apps one at a time from Settings using these steps:

Press Windows + I keys to open Settings. Go to Apps and then to Apps & features.

Scroll to the listed app section, click on the three-dot and choose Advanced options.

Click the dropdown menu under Background apps permissions.

Select Never to completely disable it running in the background.

As already mentioned, you can disable the background apps in Windows 10 all at once using the Privacy settings. The steps to do so would include the following:

Open Settings and go to Privacy.

Then click on Background apps and toggle Off the button for Let apps run in the background.



From Power Settings

Disabling Background applications is an effective way to reduce battery usage and increase battery life. So, for laptop users, the power usage setting also helps access the same background app permissions. If it’s useful for you, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open Settings with Windows + I keys. Go to Power & battery from System.

Click and expand the Battery usage option.

Click on the three-dot menu and hit the Manage background activity link.

Scroll and click on the Background apps permission dropdown. Choose Never to revoke its permission.

By Editing Registry

Instead of changing background app permissions of applications one by one, you can disable all the background apps by adding and changing one key in the registry editor.

But, before you jump to the upcoming steps in doing so, make sure to back up the registry because unintended changes can result in the instability of the system.

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type regedit and click on the Yes prompt to open Registry Editor.

Clear the address bar and paste this entry:

Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\BackgroundAccessApplications



Right-click on the BackgroundAccessApplications key, hover over New and select DWORD (32-bit) Value.

Rename the DWORD to GlobalUserDisabled .

Now, right-click on it and choose Modify.

Enter 1 within the Value data: text field and Hit OK.



Using Command Prompt

As convenient as it is to edit the registry to disable background apps, there’s an easier way to do so using the command lines. The steps below will help to modify the registry as above, but rather than opening the registry editor, you can copy-paste the mentioned command:

Open Run. Type cmd , hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter and hit the Yes button on the prompt to open Command Prompt in Admin mode.

Run the following command:

reg add HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\BackgroundAccessApplications /v GlobalUserDisabled /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f



With Group Policy Editor

For the Windows Pro Edition user, Group Policy Editor is packed with the functionality to disable background apps all at once. This method is comparatively simple than modifying registry values. The steps to do so have been mentioned below:

Press Windows + R to open Run. Type gpedit.msc and hit Enter to open Group Policy Editor.

Double-click to Expand Computer Configuration. Then, go to Administrative templates > Windows Components

Open the App Privacy folder.

Double-click on the Let Windows apps run in the Background item on the right-hand section.

Select the Disabled radio button and hit Apply, then OK.



The Group Policy editor is unavailable in the Home edition of Windows by default. However, you can enable the group policy on the Home edition by running the following script in admin-privileged Command Prompt: