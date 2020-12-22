Getting notifications from Discord can be fun, but not when you’re trying to focus on something else. The pings get entirely on your nerves if they pop up during an intense gaming session, for example, don’t they?

All thanks to Discord, we have not just one but multiple ways to turn them off. Mute alerts from a single user, an entire server, or from the whole application itself. It’s easy to do and will barely take much time from you. So let’s jump right into it!

Disable notifications from a specific person by Blocking them

Suppose you don’t want to hear from one or more users specifically. In that case, you don’t need to disable notifications from the entire app. Just block them from your device, and you’ll never have to get alerts from them again (unless you want to).

This is what happens when you block a user:

You will not get notifications about their message in chats as well as shared servers. They will not be able to message you privately. They can still send messages on shared servers, but you won’t be able to see them. You can choose to view those messages anytime by tapping on the show messages button.

You can only block a user from the Desktop. Here’s how:

Blocking a user from Desktop

Go to the chat with the user you want to block. You can also visit their profile by searching their username or find them from the members’ list of any common server/channel. Right-click on their username. Select “Block”.

Voila, you’ve blocked a user successfully. Good Riddance?

Mute a User to stop getting notifications from them

To get rid of notifications from a specific user, you don’t necessarily have to go as far as blocking them. If you don’t mind messages from them but don’t want constant alerts, all you have to do is mute them.

When you mute someone,

You will stop receiving notifications when they message you. You won’t be able to hear them in common voice conversations.

Muting someone from a desktop.

Right-click on the username of the person you want to mute. From the drop-down menu, select Mute.

You can also choose how long you want to mute them for.

Muting someone from Mobile Device.

Tap on the username of the person you want to mute. Select notifications. You can choose how long you want to mute them for.

Turn off Discord notifications for single/multiple channels.

Is a channel blowing up endlessly, disturbing you and your peaceful solitude? Muting that channel is super easy! Just block out alerts from a single track, or shut down a number of them from a single screen.

When you mute a channel,

You will stop receiving notifications about the messages within the channel. If someone mentions you, you won’t get a popup, but you will see a red dot outside it.

How to mute a single channel.

On Desktop,

Open the channel you want to mute. Right-click on its name. Select “Mute Channel” from the popup. You can choose how long you want the channel muted for as well. Pressing the bell icon on the right side of the channel profile also does the same, but it will be muted indefinitely.

On a mobile device,

Open the channel you want to mute and click on its name. Tap on the bell icon. You can choose how long you want the channel muted for as well. From notification settings, you can choose what you want to turn off notifications for too.

How to Mute multiple channels.

Discord also provides an option of muting multiple channels within the same server. Here’s how to:

Open the server whose channels you want to mute. Click on the arrow/ three dots next to the server name. On the Desktop, you will see a drop-down menu, while on the phone, a separate screen will popup. Select Notification Settings. Go to Notification Overrides. You can select the channels you want to mute from here. You also have the option to choose whether you want to mute all messages or allow @mentions.

Turn off Discord notifications for a server.

Do you want to kill multiple birds with one stone? Just mute a server altogether! It’s easy and quick.

When you mute a server,

1. You won’t receive any notifications from messages inside of it.

2. If someone @mentions you, you’ll still see the red notification dot next to it, however.

On the Desktop:

Righ-click on the icon of the server you want to mute. Select “Mute Server”. You can also pick how long you’d like to mute it for.

On a mobile device:

Open the server you want to mute and tap on its name. Select the Notifications (bell) icon. Tap on the “Mute (server name)” button on the next page. Select how long you’d like to keep the server muted for.

Disable all Discord notifications from your Device

Another easy way to disable notifications is to turn off all alerts and messaging notifiers from the app altogether.

From your Desktop,

Go to Discord settings. Select Notifications. You can turn off Desktop Notifications, which will disable all sounds and alerts from the app. You also have the option of turning off sounds for a variety of other features from here.

From your phone,

You need to disable push notifications for Discord from your phone. Doing so will vary from a mobile model to model, but you should find it in the general settings.

We hope this guide was helpful to you and that we’ve answered all your doubts. Wishing you happy, notifications-free days ahead!

