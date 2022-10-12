How to Turn Off Discord Overlay

Discord overlay is a pretty good feature for all gamers who use Discord to communicate with their friends. It allows users to see the text chat notifications on the channel or even find out who is talking in the voice chat while you’re still in the game.

This saves you a lot of time and effort as you don’t have to switch windows each and every time to view and reply to messages. However, it also becomes equally distracting if you keep getting text chat notifications or if there are lots of people in the voice chat. It can even affect your gameplay in such cases.

Now, the overlay feature is enabled by default when you first install the Discord app on your PC. So, if you want to disable it, you’ll have to do it manually. You can either turn off the overlay feature for all of your games or only for specific games. In this article, we have specified the required steps for both methods.

How to Disable Overlay in Discord?

You can easily disable the Discord overlay by going through the Discord settings. However, this setting is only available on PC versions of the app.

Here’s how you can disable the Overlay feature in Discord:

Launch the Discord app on your PC. Now, on the profile section, click on the Settings icon.

On the settings menu, scroll down till you see a menu called Game Overlay, and select it. Under the ENABLE OVERLAY option, disable the Enable in-game overlay option.



How to Disable Discord Overlay for Selected Games?

You can also turn off the overlay feature for specific games. When you do this, the feature will be disabled only when you’re playing that particular game. This feature comes in handy, especially when you’re playing a single-player game, and you don’t need to communicate with your friends.

Here’s how you can disable the Discord overlay feature for specific games:

Open the Discord app on your PC. Now, click on the Settings icon next to your username.

Scroll down till you see the Registered Games and select it. Now, under the Added Games section, you can see which games have overlay turned off or on.

Locate the game(s) you want to disable the overlay feature and click on the Overlay button to toggle it off.



Related Questions

When Should You Use the Discord Overlay?

Discord overlay helps you to see chat notifications as well as people connected in the voice chat. It is especially useful when you’re chatting about an important topic on the channel and don’t want to miss out on details while you’re in the game.

As most people get immersed while in-game, it is a good feature that lets you reply to messages only when you need to.

It also helps you to see how many people are connected to the voice channel and their mic status (if they are muted). This feature comes in handy when you’re playing multiplayer games with your friends.

What Is the Best Overlay Setting?

Although the default settings are somewhat good, they can be quite messy when lots of people are connected in the voice channel. As it displays names and avatars of all the connected people by default, it can be very distracting when more people are connected. So you can tweak some settings to show only the names and avatars of people who are currently talking on the voice chat.

To do that:

Access the Discord overlay settings.

Change Display Names to Only While Speaking.

Change Display Users to Only While Speaking.



If you don’t want to get chat notifications while you’re in the game, then you can turn off the Show Text Chat Notifications option as well. You can find this setting at the end of the overlay settings.