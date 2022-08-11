how-to-disable-uac-windows

User Account Control is an important part of Windows security. It restricts all the running applications’ access to standard user-level privileges, and the applications have to request through UAC to access administrator-level privileges.

This means the system always notifies the user which applications are using admin access. It also prevents harmful and unidentified software from making changes to your computer by alerting the user.

So, we don’t recommend disabling the UAC. But, if you need to disable it due to emergencies, here’s how to do it.

How to Disable User Account Control (UAC)

There are several methods to disable the User Account Control. Windows provides various in-house options to disable UAC. But, you can also tweak your registry files to completely disable UAC and provide admin access to every running application.

Here are some common ways to disable the User Account Control.

Disable User Account Control Using Control Panel

You can easily disable User Account Control from the control panel.

Open the Control Panel and click on System and Security (In category view). Under Security and Maintenance, click on Change User Account Control settings. Drag the slider down to Never notify and click OK.



Using System Configuration

Disabling UAC from msconfig is similar to disabling it from the control panel. You can try this method if you can’t disable the UAC from the Control panel.

Open the Run box and enter msconfig . (Windows + R key for Run box.) In System Configuration, go to the Tools tab. Select Change UAC Settings and click on Launch.

Drag the slider down to Never notify and click OK.

Using Group Policy Editor

Group Policy Editor is used to configure many important system settings, including disabling the UAC. However, the Local Group Policy Editor is unavailable in the Windows Home version. You can only use it in Pro and Enterprise versions of Windows.

Follow the steps below to disable the UAC from the Group Policy Editor.

Press Windows Key + R key to open the Run box. In the Run box, enter gpedit.msc In the Group Policy Editor, navigate to Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options. Scroll down and right-click on User Account Control: Run all administrators in Admin Approval Mode.

Right-click and select Properties. Select Disabled and click on OK.



Using Registry Editor

You can also disable the UAC from the Registry Editor by altering your registry files. Furthermore, using the Registry Editor completely disables the UAC and gives admin access to every running application.

Note : Before you disable the UAC using this method, we recommend backing up your registry first. If anything goes wrong, or you accidentally change other registry files, you can roll back the changes with your backup.

Here’s how to disable your UAC using the Registry Editor.

Press Windows Key + R key to open the Run box. Type regedit and press Enter. Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System Locate EnableLUA in the right panel and double-click it.

Modify the value to 0.

Click on OK.

You can also change this registry setting using Command Prompt. You can simply copy and paste the command line.

Follow the steps below to disable UAC from the Command Prompt.

Type Command Prompt in the search bar and right-click it. Click on Run as administrator. In the Command prompt panel, type or copy and paste reg ADD HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System /v EnableLUA /t REG_DWORD /d 0 /f

Press Enter. Restart your computer.