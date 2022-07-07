Microsoft’s built-in screen recorder comes in handy and is easy to use and open. You may not want to use it anymore, which brings the question: how to disable Xbox Game Bar on PC?

For instance, if you’re not a gamer, there’s no reason to keep the software on your PC. Sorting out the bloat on your system is always better, in other words, getting rid of everything you’re not using.

The app is free and built-in to the latest Microsoft operating systems. That means it’s on your Windows 10 or Windows 11, even if you’ve never seen it. We’re teaching you how to disable it.

What Is the Xbox Game Bar?

Xbox Game Bar is an overlay with several widgets. It works better when gaming but has little-to-no use outside of games. So, it’s quite convenient for gamers, offering a suite of hard-to-find options on other free apps.

Here’s what the app can do:

The app can record the screen while gaming or using a browser.

It can record both video and audio of your games and store them on your PC.

It can also take screenshots at any moment.

It can showcase your PC’s performance when gaming. In other words, it measures your CPU, GPU, VRAM, RAM, and FPS levels.

It can open the Xbox Social tab. It works if you’re gaming through the Xbox app on PC. If you play on Steam, Epic Games, or others (like no launcher at all), it doesn’t bring any benefit.

Other benefits include opening Spotify, your Xbox trophies, and the screenshot gallery.

Now that you know what it does let’s discuss why you would want to uninstall or disable the app.

When Not to Use the Xbox Game Bar?

There’re various reasons why you may want to disable Xbox Game Bar. The first one, of course, is not gaming on your PC. The app has little use outside of games, as it can only record the browser, often with no audio.

Another reason is system performance. Even though the app doesn’t affect performance much, it can benefit a lower-end system. For example, if you’re squeezing every inch of your system, you may want to turn it off.

The third reason is you already have another screen recorder. For instance, if you have an Nvidia or an AMD GPU on your system, you may install its proprietary software. The software manages your graphics settings and can record video and audio all the time.

On Nvidia’s side, the software is GeForce Experience. AMD users can use the Adrenalin app. Both are very similar.

There’re other screen recording programs, such as OBS or Apowersoft Unlimited. These are better options than Xbox Game Bar if you’re looking to record your work (such as Adobe Creative software) rather than a game.

How to Disable Xbox Game Bar on PC?

Xbox Game Bar is built into Windows 11 and 10 and is enabled by default. Disabling the app requires visiting the gaming menu to turn it off.

First, you need to check if it’s one by default. Press the Windows key plus “G” on your keyboard to open the Overlay. If you have an Xbox controller on your PC, you can also press its Xbox button.

If it doesn’t open, it’s already disabled. If it does, you should see the widgets and options.

Let’s check how to disable Xbox Game Bar on Windows PCs.

On Windows 10

These are the steps to disable Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10:

Click the Windows icon to open the Start menu Select Settings Go to Gaming Select Xbox Game Bar Toggle off apps’ switch

You can go even further by uninstalling other Xbox apps.

Press the Windows key plus “X” on your keyboard Open Apps and Features on the cascade menu Type “Xbox” on the search bar Uninstall the Xbox apps you don’t want anymore

Unfortunately, you can’t uninstall the Xbox Game Bar through that menu because it’s built into the operative system. You’d require special commands on the Windows Power Shell, and we don’t recommend that option.

Nevertheless, it’ll become invisible if you disable it and uninstall other Xbox apps. Also, you can disable its permissions entirely:

Press the Windows key plus “X” on your keyboard Open Apps and Features Find Xbox Game Bar Click the app and select Advanced Options Disable its permissions Scroll down and click on Terminate

On Windows 11

Here’re the steps on Windows 11:

Click the Windows button to open the Start menu Select Settings Open Gaming Go to Xbox Game Bar on the right Turn off the app Go back to Settings Select Apps Select Apps & features Type “Xbox” on the list Find Xbox Game bar Click its three-dot menu Select Advanced Options Go to Background apps permissions Select Never Scroll a bit further and select Terminate

You can’t uninstall the app without advanced Windows 11 commands. However, you can leave it like this, and the software won’t do anything else on your system.

How to Uninstall Xbox Game Bar?

If you have some Windows technical knowledge, you may try to uninstall Xbox Game Bar from PowerShell. You’d have to use DISM commands (Deployment Image Servicing and Management).

Proceed with caution, and create a system restore point before you start. Anyhow, here’re the steps:

Press the Windows key plus “X“ Open PowerShell (Windows Terminal) in admin or elevated mode Within the shell, copy and paste this command: “ dism /Online /Get-ProvisionedAppxPackages | Select-String PackageName | Select-String xbox ” – don’t use the quotes! Press Enter Next, type these commands, and press Enter

dism /Online /Get-ProvisionedAppxPackages | ` Select-String PackageName | ` Select-String xbox | ` ForEach-Object {$_.Line.Split(':')[1].Trim()} | ` ForEach-Object { dism /Online /Remove-ProvisionedAppxPackage /PackageName:$_}

One of these commands should remove Xbox Game Bar from your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC.

These commands won’t damage your PC. It’s a pretty safe process. Alternatively, you may uninstall Xbox Game Bar with a third-party app.