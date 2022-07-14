Have you ever wondered what your friend’s or favorite artists’ music taste would be like? Well, with the “Blend” feature on Spotify, you can not only listen to a shared playlist but know your mutual music taste. Gladly, you can also listen to your favorite artist’s playlist.

For beginners, creating a blend on Spotify be a little confusing. So, we have compiled easy steps on how to do blend on Spotify in this article.

How to Do Blend on Spotify?

You can create or manage a blend on Spotify from the Made for You group. You can invite your friends, find your taste match music, and share it on your social media. Find out how to create, join, and manage blend on Spotify below.

Create a Blend

You don’t need a premium Spotify account to create a blend. You can invite links to your friends to join the blend from both PC and Mobile. The maximum limit to add people to your blend is 10. Please note that once your friends join the blend, they can also invite others. Check out the given steps below.

Open Spotify and Log in to your account Navigate to the Search bar Under the Browse All, open Made for you

Click on Create a Blend

Tap on Invite (If you are using Spotify on PC, it will copy your link on the clipboard. If you use it on a mobile app, you’ll have options to share through your social media, messages, emails, etc.)

Once the other person Joins, in the Search, open Made for You. You can see the blend of you and your friend’s playlist. The Initials of your username will distinguish the playlist.

Join a Blend

It is not compulsory for you to always create several blends and then invite your friends. You can join a blend if your friend has sent you an invitation. You will most likely receive the link on your social media, email, messages, etc. You can join from your PC or Mobile. Follow the given steps.

Locate the Invitation link and open it If you haven’t login to your account, Spotify will ask you to Log in. Likewise, the link will direct you to a Join blend page if your account is already logged in. Tap on the Join button displayed on your screen

You can see your and your friend’s playlist. The Initials of your username will distinguish the playlist.

Manage Your Blend

Although you can listen to the blend playlist from the PC, you can only manage it from your mobile. For instance, adding new friends to your blend, viewing the blended story, editing the name, or sharing it. Please follow the given steps to manage your blend.

On your Spotify, navigate to Search Under Browse all menu, tap on Made for You Tap on the blend album with your friends Then, click on the three dots menu (For iOS users ⋯ and for Android users ⋮)

Choose your preferred option



How to Do Blend on Spotify With Artists?

Joining a blend with your artists is very easy if you have an invite link. Spotify has provided the links to join the various artists in their newsroom. Simply tap on the link of your preferred artists from the article to join their blend. If your favorite artists are not on the list, you can also get the link from their Social Media accounts or Spotify profiles.

How to Leave a Blend?

Your taste match with your friends on the blend might not always be high. So, you might get bored of listening to it. You can leave anytime if you don’t want to listen or use a blend. However, please note that although you can listen to a blend from a desktop, you can manage its settings only from your mobile. So, check ou the given steps below.