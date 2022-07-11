Breakout room in zoom has been a perfect feature for conducting virtual classes and meetings. It is most likely that we have joined such breakout rooms at least once. However, it might be quite confusing when we try to create it on our own.

You might have experienced not finding this option in your meeting. Well, the most important thing you tend to miss out on is enabling it first from your account settings.

So, in this article, we will guide you on how to do breakout rooms in zoom.

How to Do Breakout Rooms in Zoom

You can create a minimum of 20 zoom breakout rooms with 500 participants and a maximum of 50 zoom breakout rooms with 200 participants. However, before creating a breakout room in Zoom, you must allow access to the feature from your account settings. Then, you can create breakout rooms and choose options for each room. Find out the steps below.

Check Zoom Version Requirements

If you are creating a breakout room, you must be either a Host or a Co-Host in the meeting. But, before creating, you can check the requirements to manage zoom breakout rooms from their official page. To check your zoom desktop client version, follow the given steps.

Login to your Zoom Account on your desktop app Click on your Profile From the menu, Select Help > About Zoom

You can see the Zoom Version



Allow Access to the Breakout Room

You cannot find a breakout room option on your zoom meeting unless you’ve allowed access to the feature. So, to use this feature, you must turn it on from the settings. Find the steps for individual, group, and account users below.

Account

If you are using a zoom account for an organization, follow the steps to turn on the breakout room.

Go to a zoom login page on your web browser and sign in as an Administrator On the left panel, under Admin, click on Account Management > Account Settings Navigate to the Meetings tab and click on In Meeting (Advanced) Switch the toggle right for Breakout Room

Select your preference for Host and click on Save

Note: If you don’t want other users to edit the settings, you can click on the lock icon and again click on the Lock button.

Group

For users with a zoom account in a group, check out the steps to enable a breakout room.

On your web browser, log in to your zoom account as an Administrator From the left panel, click on User Management > Groups Select the group name Go to the Meetings Tab and click on In Meeting (Advanced) Switch the toggle right for Breakout Room to enable it

Select the option for Host and click on Save

Note: If you don’t want other users to edit the settings, you can click on the lock icon and again click on the Lock button.

Users

If you want to create a breakout room for yourself, follow the given steps.

Log In to your Zoom account in your web browser On the left panel, click on Settings Navigate to the Meetings tab from the menu and go to In Meeting (Advanced) Switch the toggle right for Breakout Room

Then, select the preferred Host Option and click on Save

Create Breakout Rooms in Meeting

Now, you can create breakout rooms while in a meeting after enabling the feature. The maximum limit of breakout rooms is 50. However, before beginning, please note that this feature is not available on Mobile yet. You can use it from a web or desktop application. Follow the given steps.

Join an Instant or Scheduled Meeting Click on the Breakout Rooms Icon From the create breakout room menu, choose the Number of Rooms. Then, select the option to assign the participants either Automatically or Manually. You can also allow them to go to the breakout room of their Choice.

Once you confirm the option, click on Create.

Select the Breakout Room Option

The breakout room will not start immediately after creating the breakout room and assigning the participants to each room. You can still set up additional features in the Breakout rooms for participants. Please find out the steps below.

Once you create the breakout rooms, windows users can click on Options, and mac users can click on the Settings icon Then, you can choose various options for breakout rooms

After selecting your preferred options, you can click on Open All Rooms to start for participants

Once the breakout room starts, until the host and co-host of the meeting join the rooms, they will be on the main screen. However, both of them can enter and switch between the rooms. They also have an access to send messages to everyone at once, share screens, observe the activity of the participants, and end the rooms.